Greater Nevada Mortgage expands into southern Nevada its charitable program, Keys to Greater, for homeless youth (sponsored)

Through the Keys to Greater program, Greater Nevada Mortgage has donated more than $189,000 to support organizations that address youth homelessness in Nevada.

Greater Nevada Mortgage (GNM), a subsidiary of Greater Nevada Credit Union, is expanding its Keys to Greater program to southern Nevada to support more at-risk and homeless youth across the state. In a new collaboration with Las Vegas-based Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY), the Keys to Greater program will provide a $2,500 donation, continuing the more than $189,000 in funding provided to community partners that address the needs of youth experiencing homelessness in Nevada.

According to the National Center for Homeless Education, nearly 16,500 students in Nevada experienced homelessness during the 2021-2022 school year, accounting for 3.4% of all enrolled students. The state has consistently ranked among the top in the U.S. for high numbers of youths experiencing homelessness.

“The Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth is leading the effort to eradicate youth homelessness in Nevada, a state disproportionately affected by this issue,” said Art Williams, vice president of mortgage sales at GNM. “We are honored to add NPHY to our Keys to Greater Program, expanding it into southern Nevada and we look forward to contributing to such a great cause and supporting a key player in this effort.”

NPHY addresses the urgent needs of southern Nevada youth experiencing homelessness through emergency intervention and assistance. The organization builds pathways to independence by providing housing solutions, education, employment assistance and more to help young individuals graduate from school, find their passions and realize brighter futures.

“We are so grateful to have been chosen to be a partner in Greater Nevada Mortgage’s Keys to Greater initiatives,” said Arash Ghafoori, CEO of NPHY. “These types of campaigns not only help create flexible funding streams for our most needed supplies, but they help raise awareness about the NPHY and the issue of youth homelessness, which ultimately leads to more businesses and community members getting involved. That kind of partnership is invaluable and we are truly thrilled to be a part of this!”

Through the Keys to Greater program, GNM contributes a portion of the revenue from every new mortgage or refinanced mortgage to community partners including the Eddy House in Reno, Nevada and the Northern Nevada Dream Center in Carson City, Nevada. In 2023, the Eddy House supported 511 people through its services and the Northern Nevada Dream Center supported 7,001 people through its services. In expanding support to NPHY in Las Vegas, the Keys to Greater program funds community partners working to end youth homelessness statewide.

Those interested in learning more about the Keys to Greater program can visit greaternevadamortgage.com/keys-to-greater. All details on how to obtain a mortgage that furthers the Keys to Greater program can be found at greaternevadamortgage.com. Those interested in supporting NPHY can visit nphy.org/getinvolved.

About Greater Nevada Credit Union

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) is headquartered in Carson City, Nevada and has been helping Nevadans with their financial needs for the past 75 years. The credit union serves more than 88,000 consumers and small businesses and has $1.76 billion in assets. GNCU’s subsidiaries include Greater Nevada Mortgage, Greater Commercial Lending and Greater Nevada Insurance. GNCU is a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and has been consistently recognized as a Best Financial Institution in many of its service areas and as a top employer by the Reno/Tahoe Best Places to Work Awards. GNCU is also the title sponsor of Greater Nevada Field in Reno. For more information, call (800) 421-6674 or visit www.gncu.org.

