Greater Nevada Credit Union marks 75th anniversary with $75,000 in scholarships: Applications now open (sponsored)

GNCU will award $75,000 in total scholarships for the 2024-2025 school year to qualifying individuals who apply by Friday, March 29, 2024.

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) has opened its annual scholarship program, which will award $2,000 scholarships to 37 qualifying individuals pursuing their undergraduate, technical or trade school education goals.

An additional $1,000 scholarship will be awarded by GNCU’s Scholarship Committee, rounding out the $75,000 in total funds gifted to recipients in recognition of GNCU’s 75th anniversary. Funds will be awarded for the 2024-2025 school year, continuing the credit union’s tradition of supporting Nevadans in the pursuit of their financial goals. Since its inception in 2000, GNCU’s scholarship program has helped more than 430 students, awarding nearly $670,000 in funds.

Anyone pursuing post-secondary education can apply for a GNCU scholarship within one of two categories:

24 years old and younger: Thirty-two $2,000 scholarships will be available to applicants who are a GNCU member, or the child, spouse, or parent of a GNCU member, and will be 24 years old or younger at the time of the application deadline.

25 years old and older: Five $2,000 scholarships will be available to applicants who are GNCU members with a valid savings account number and will be 25 years or older at the time of the application deadline.

Applicants must submit completed applications by 5:30 p.m., Friday, March 29, 2024 either online, by mail, or delivered in person to a GNCU branch. Scholarship winners are selected based on financial need, academic performance, community involvement, and educational/professional goals. Awarded scholarship funds can be used for tuition, course registration, special classes or laboratory fees, room and board, textbooks and class materials. Those interested in applying but are not yet a GNCU member, can explore membership opportunities at gncu.org. All scholarship details and eligibility requirements can be found at gncu.org/gncu-scholarships.

About Greater Nevada Credit Union

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) is headquartered in Carson City, Nevada and has been helping Nevadans with their financial needs for the past 75 years. The credit union serves more than 88,000 consumers and small businesses and has $1.76 billion in assets. GNCU’s subsidiaries include Greater Nevada Mortgage, Greater Commercial Lending and Greater Nevada Insurance. GNCU is a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and has been consistently recognized as a Best Financial Institution in many of its service areas and as a top employer by the Reno/Tahoe Best Places to Work Awards. GNCU is also the title sponsor of Greater Nevada Field in Reno. For more information, call (800) 421-6674 or visit www.gncu.org.

