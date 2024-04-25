Education Alliance presents $164,000 to WCSD Schools for underfunded needs (sponsored)

Education Alliance announced a $164,000 award to Washoe County School District (WCSD) schools to be used for underfunded school-specific needs through the Caring for Classrooms fund. A celebration of donors was held at Glenn Duncan Elementary School, Wednesday April 24 at 9:30 am. WCSD schools received $1,000 towards student engagement, teacher/staff recognition, educational excursions, technology, or student health and wellness. WCSD principals will also be invited to apply for up to $10,000 for expanded projects.

“We are lucky to live in a community with thoughtful business and foundation leaders who care about the future of our region and will invest their money and time to improve the lives of students in Washoe County School District,” says Sarah Gobbs-Hill, Education Alliance Executive Director. “We know there is a lot of work ahead of us to get to the level of support our students and teachers need as they address the learning gaps and student disengagement issues that have arisen since the pandemic.” Our students need us more than ever and we hope others in our community will continue to join forces with us to support them.”

Caring for Classrooms sponsors and donors attending the celebration include representatives from THE ROW, Renown Health, NV Energy, Raley’s, Microsoft Reno, and Panasonic Energy, to show their support.

“We are honored to host the Education Alliance for their Evening of Pure Imagination,” says Tony Marini, Vice President of Casino Operations, Community Relations, & Midway at THE ROW. “We firmly believe that investing in students now will yield a stronger Washoe County for everyone in the future.” Education Alliance announced the date of their next fundraiser, An Evening of Pure Imagination benefiting Caring for Classrooms on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at THE ROW.

If you’d like to learn more about the Caring for Classrooms fund, visit www.ed-alliance.org.

About the Education Alliance

Education Alliance of Washoe County is a 501c (3) non-profit organization focused on connecting business and community partners to public education while raising funds and securing resources to support students, teachers, principals at Washoe County School District. Initiatives include Partners in Education (PiE), PiE Champion Awards, Caring for Classrooms, Principal for a Day, and Teachers’ Warehouse. For more information about Education Alliance, please contact Sarah Gobbs-Hill, Executive Director, or Brittani Haggarty, Collaborative Coordinator, at 353-6950 or visit www.ed-alliance.org.

