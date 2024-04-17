The Reno+Sparks Chamber of Commerce Partner, Charles River Laboratories, donates $25,000 to the high school health sciences programs (sponsored)

Education Alliance hosts check presentations to local high schools

Education Alliance is excited to announce that their partner in education, Charles River Laboratories will present $25,000 to support health science programs in Washoe County School District (WCSD).

“We are one of the only biopharmaceutical laboratories in the area, and we want to show students what it is like to have a career in the biopharmaceutical industry,” said Danielle Brown, General Manager of Charles River’s Reno location. “By partnering with local high schools and universities, we can showcase to students the career opportunities that exist for them right here in Northern Nevada.”

The donation will be presented to Spanish Springs High school sports medicine career and technical program for $12,500 on Wednesday, April 17 at Spanish Springs High School. Additionally, Charles River will present $12,500 to Reed High School’s biomedical program during a field trip to their facility on Tuesday, April 23.

“Support from local industry leaders is vital,” said Sarah Gobbs-Hill, Executive Director of Education Alliance. “Inviting k-12 students to experience local career possibilities is how we build a resilient and thriving Northern Nevada.”

One of the most exciting aspects of this partnership is how Charles River employees volunteer their time to introduce students to biotechnical careers. The academic content needed to excel in these careers does not always equate with the engaging nature of the work people do at their jobs in these fields. So, having professionals show students what they do at work can become an Aha moment for high schoolers that this is what they want to do for their career. “We want to show the next generation how passionate we are about our purpose and how they can make a difference in the lives of people across the world,” said Brown. Without the partnership of experts from Charles River WCSD students would not be aware of the innovative discoveries happening in our region and the opportunities available to them.

“We offer generous tuition reimbursement benefits, allowing employees to join the company right after high school if desired, knowing the company will support them in continuing their education if that aligns with their goals,” said Brown. “We want every employee to feel they have a career at Charles River, not just a job, no matter what position they start in.”

There are two media opportunities for this donation from Charles River Labs.

Wednesday, April 17 from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m. at Spanish Springs High School (1065 Eagle Canyon Dr, Sparks, NV 89411) Tuesday, April 23 from 12:00 to 12:30 p.m. at Charles River Laboratories (6995 Longley Ln, Reno, NV 89511)

About the Education Alliance

About Education Alliance: Education Alliance of Washoe County is a 501c(3) non-profit organization focused on connecting business and community partners to public education while raising funds and securing resources to support students, teachers, principals at Washoe County School District. Initiatives include Partners in Education (PiE), PiE Champion Awards, Caring for Classrooms, Principal for a Day, and Teachers’ Warehouse. For more information about Education Alliance, please contact Sarah Gobbs-Hill, Executive Director, or Brittani Haggarty, Collaborative Coordinator, at 353-6950 or visit www.ed-alliance.org.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.