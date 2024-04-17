49.3 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Sponsored

PrideStaff announces grand opening of new Reno Office on April 18 with a ribbon-cutting with the Reno+ Sparks Chamber of Commerce (sponsored)

By: Reno-Sparks Chamber

Date:

PrideStaff, a leading provider of staffing solutions, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest office location in Reno. The event is scheduled to take place on April 18 at 4:00 p.m.

The community is invited to join us in celebrating this exciting milestone at our new office located at 7111 S. Virginia St. Suite A12, Reno, NV. 89511. Guests will enjoy a festive atmosphere complete with food, drinks, a raffle, and networking opportunities.

As a highlight of the event, the official ribbon-cutting ceremony will be conducted by the Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce, symbolizing PrideStaff’s commitment to the local community and its dedication to providing top-notch staffing solutions to businesses in the Reno area.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence into the vibrant Reno community,” said Patrick Christensen, Business Development Manager for PrideStaff. “Our new office will allow us to better serve the needs of local businesses and job seekers, while also contributing to the economic growth and development of the region.”

PrideStaff specializes in connecting qualified candidates with employment opportunities across various industries, including administrative, professional, and light industrial sectors.

Join us for an evening of celebration as we mark the beginning of a new chapter for PrideStaff in Reno. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to network with industry professionals, enjoy delicious refreshments, and be a part of our grand opening festivities.

For more information about PrideStaff and its services, visit www.pridestaff.com or contact Patrick Christensen at (775) 391-3892 or [email protected]

Event Details:
Date: April 18th, 2024
Time: 4:00 p.m.
Location: 7111 S. Virginia St. Suite A12, Reno, NV. 89511

PrideStaff looks forward to seeing you there!

Reno-Sparks Chamber
Reno-Sparks Chamberhttps://www.thechambernv.org
Incorporated in 1919, the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce is the largest business organization in Northern Nevada. The Chamber is the voice for business in Washoe County by focusing on the three pillars of value: advocacy on behalf of all businesses, information and education for members and connectivity with members and consumers.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported, and paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Navigation

Social

Connect

© 2024 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC