PrideStaff announces grand opening of new Reno Office on April 18 with a ribbon-cutting with the Reno+ Sparks Chamber of Commerce (sponsored)

PrideStaff, a leading provider of staffing solutions, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest office location in Reno. The event is scheduled to take place on April 18 at 4:00 p.m.

The community is invited to join us in celebrating this exciting milestone at our new office located at 7111 S. Virginia St. Suite A12, Reno, NV. 89511. Guests will enjoy a festive atmosphere complete with food, drinks, a raffle, and networking opportunities.

As a highlight of the event, the official ribbon-cutting ceremony will be conducted by the Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce, symbolizing PrideStaff’s commitment to the local community and its dedication to providing top-notch staffing solutions to businesses in the Reno area.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence into the vibrant Reno community,” said Patrick Christensen, Business Development Manager for PrideStaff. “Our new office will allow us to better serve the needs of local businesses and job seekers, while also contributing to the economic growth and development of the region.”

PrideStaff specializes in connecting qualified candidates with employment opportunities across various industries, including administrative, professional, and light industrial sectors.

Join us for an evening of celebration as we mark the beginning of a new chapter for PrideStaff in Reno. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to network with industry professionals, enjoy delicious refreshments, and be a part of our grand opening festivities.

For more information about PrideStaff and its services, visit www.pridestaff.com or contact Patrick Christensen at (775) 391-3892 or [email protected]

Event Details:

Date: April 18th, 2024

Time: 4:00 p.m.

Location: 7111 S. Virginia St. Suite A12, Reno, NV. 89511

PrideStaff looks forward to seeing you there!