Reno+Sparks Chamber of Commerce and NNHRA Present HR Bootcamp: Elevating Human Resources Expertise (sponsored)

The Reno+Sparks Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Northern Nevada Human Resources Association (NNHRA), has announced its annual HR Bootcamp, an in-person human resources training course designed to assist business owners, organizational leaders, and HR professionals with the tools for cultivating their workplace. The event takes place at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center on April 26th, 2024 from 9:00am – 12:00 pm. Attendees will receive a certificate of completion, with recertification credits available for SHRM and HRCI.

At HR Bootcamp, attendees will hear from two speakers offering insights into aspects of human resources management:

Navigating the Accommodation Process Under ADA

Molly Rezac, Of Counsel at Ogletree Deakins, brings a wealth of expertise. With a deep understanding of employment law, particularly regarding the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), Molly is adept at guiding organizations through the complexities of accommodating employees with disabilities. Her knowledge and practical approach make her a valuable resource for HR professionals seeking to ensure compliance.

The Eve of the Storm: How AI is Transforming HR

Dr. Dieter Veldsman, Chief HR Scientist at Academy to Innovate HR (AIHR), is at the forefront in the field of human resources. With a career spanning strategic HR, organizational design, and development, Dr. Veldsman brings an important perspective to the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in HR practices. His insights into leveraging AI to optimize recruitment, talent management, and organizational effectiveness will equip attendees with the knowledge and strategies needed to navigate the landscape of HR technology.

Space is limited and the cost is $99. Register today to secure your spot at: https://rb.gy/kg5f8n

Thank you to the following Reno+Sparks Chamber of Commerce Partners for sponsoring this event: Prominence Health, Hometown Health, Clark & Associates, Saint Mary’s Health Network and Philip Morris International.

