2024 “Biggest Business Expo Ever” presented by Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce (sponsored)

By: Reno-Sparks Chamber

Date:

The 2024 "Biggest Business Expo Ever" will take place at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center on May 9th, 2024 - photo used with permission from the Reno-Sparks Convention & Visitor Authority. Used with permission.

The Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce announces the 2024 “Biggest Business Expo Ever”, a premier event for chamber members to showcase their services, advertise job openings, and network with other local companies.

Date: May 9th, 2024 
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Venue: Reno-Sparks Convention Center at 4590 S. Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89502
Title Sponsor: Farm Bureau Bank
Load-In Information | Date: May 8th, 2024 | Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Registration Linkhttps://shorturl.at/biBJO

Highlights of the Expo

Complimentary Booths for Chamber Members: Every Chamber business affiliated is entitled to a free booth.
Open for Free to the Public:  We invite the public to join us at no cost, offering a unique opportunity to explore the diverse array of businesses and career opportunities within our community.
Extensive Participation: Expecting over 500 booths, featuring a wide range of industries and services.
Special Features for Chamber Partners: Our proud Chamber partners will enjoy larger booths and special showcases.

Reserve a booth today at: https://shorturl.at/biBJO

Interested in joining the chamber? Join today by clicking this link to the application.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

Reno-Sparks Chamber
Reno-Sparks Chamberhttps://www.thechambernv.org
Incorporated in 1919, the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce is the largest business organization in Northern Nevada. The Chamber is the voice for business in Washoe County by focusing on the three pillars of value: advocacy on behalf of all businesses, information and education for members and connectivity with members and consumers.

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated.

