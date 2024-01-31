2024 “Biggest Business Expo Ever” presented by Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce (sponsored)

The Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce announces the 2024 “Biggest Business Expo Ever”, a premier event for chamber members to showcase their services, advertise job openings, and network with other local companies.

Date: May 9th, 2024

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Venue: Reno-Sparks Convention Center at 4590 S. Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89502

Title Sponsor: Farm Bureau Bank

Load-In Information | Date: May 8th, 2024 | Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Registration Link: https://shorturl.at/biBJO

Highlights of the Expo

Complimentary Booths for Chamber Members: Every Chamber business affiliated is entitled to a free booth.

Open for Free to the Public: We invite the public to join us at no cost, offering a unique opportunity to explore the diverse array of businesses and career opportunities within our community.

Extensive Participation: Expecting over 500 booths, featuring a wide range of industries and services.

Special Features for Chamber Partners: Our proud Chamber partners will enjoy larger booths and special showcases.

Reserve a booth today at: https://shorturl.at/biBJO

Interested in joining the chamber? Join today by clicking this link to the application.

