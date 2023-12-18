The Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce offers two new compelling Leadership Programs (sponsored)

The Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce proudly offers two transformative programs, dedicated to leadership growth, collaboration and fostering an in-depth view of our community’s opportunities and challenges.

Leadership Class Program:

The Chamber’s annual “Leadership Class” program is tailored for emerging leaders and takes place on the second Wednesday of each month, starting on February 7, 2024, and concluding on June 12, 2024, culminating in a graduation celebration. Each session runs from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm and is held at the Chamber.

This comprehensive program provides participants with insights into areas such as education, economic development, travel and tourism, criminal justice, workforce development, local and state government, and public safety and health. Distinguished senior leaders, elected officials, and community influencers will deliver presentations and engage in meaningful interactions with the class.

The class is limited to twenty (20) participants, who must be employed by dues-affiliated Chamber members. The cost is $1,500 per person and includes breakfast, lunch, materials, speakers, afternoon snacks, and a graduation event featuring engraved plaques. Applications will be available until January 2, 2024. Applicants will be notified of their acceptance by January 12, 2024.

Email [email protected] with any questions about the Chamber’s Leadership Class.

Executive Leadership Training Program in Partnership with VISTAGE:

In collaboration with VISTAGE Worldwide, the Chamber will offer the “Executive Leadership Training” program, designed for CEOs, Chief Operating Officers, and other C-suite executives. This program, led by Krisztina Kohlhaas, Vistage Chair, is open to all, regardless of Chamber membership.

This unique program, unlike any other in northern Nevada, aims to enhance collaboration and alignment toward organizational goals. It will be conducted at the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce.

The course will feature expert presenters from around the country, all affiliated and approved by VISTAGE, the world’s leading CEO peer advisory organization. For a fee of $5,500 per person, participants will also receive one year of VISTAGE membership, granting access to valuable resources, publications, and online learning. Key topics covered include self-awareness, executive presence, accountability, communication, team management, and customer focus.

The program consists of sessions on the following dates, with a one-hour break at noon:

Tuesday, February 13

Tuesday, April 16

Tuesday, June 18

Tuesday, August 13

Tuesday, October 15

Tuesday, December 17

Applications for this program will be available until January 5th, 2024. Email Krisztina Kohlhaas at [email protected] with any questions about Vistage’s Executive Leadership Training Program.

