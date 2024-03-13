Principal for a Day event celebrates collaborative leadership between community leaders and school principals (sponsored)

The Reno+Sparks Chamber of Commerce is proud partner of Education Alliance

Principal for a Day was a great success, with participants from diverse backgrounds and age groups coming together to share knowledge, ideas, and experiences. The event aimed to strengthen the bond between community leaders and Washoe County School District, recognizing the vital role each plays in the development and well-being of our region.

Highlights of the event included:

150+ community and WCSD leaders participated

75 WCSD schools/district sites spanning the geographical footprint the district has including schools in Natchez, North Valley, South Reno and Incline.

High participation from members of the Latino Stakeholders Council

Notable attendees included:

2 News KTVN Anchor Ryan Canaday

City of Reno Planning Commissioner, Ward 3, Manny Becerra

City of Sparks Councilmember Charlene Bybee

Community Health Alliance CEO Oscar Delgado

i-80 Gold Community Relations Allison Anderson

NV Energy Senior Project Manager/Education & Outreach Craig Rosen

Reno+Sparks Chamber CEO, Ann Silver

Washoe County Commissioner Clara Andriola

Washoe County Commissioner Mariluz Garcia

Washoe County Manager Eric Brown

Education Alliance expresses its gratitude to all participants, sponsors, volunteers, and community members who contributed to the success of Principal for a Day. This event exemplified our commitment to creating a positive and inclusive environment where education serves as a catalyst for community improvement and growth.

“Seeing our community leaders take time out of their busy schedules to support the professionals working so diligently to provide for the needs of our students gives me hope,” said Sarah Gobbs-Hill, Education Alliance Executive Director. “Our intent with this event is to give people actionable ways they can contribute to public education.”

About Education Alliance

Education Alliance of Washoe County is a 501c(3) non-profit organization focused on connecting business and community partners to public education while raising funds and securing resources to support students, teachers, principals at Washoe County School District. Initiatives include Partners in Education (PiE), PiE Champion Awards, Caring for Classrooms, Principal for a Day, and Teachers’ Warehouse. For more information about Education Alliance, please contact Sarah Gobbs-Hill, Executive Director, or Brittani Haggarty, Collaborative Coordinator, at 353-6950 or visit www.ed-alliance.org.

