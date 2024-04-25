Special Olympics Nevada hires operations manager (sponsored)

Special Olympics Nevada, an organization that works to create inclusive opportunities for children and adults with intellectual disabilities through health, education, leadership development and year-round sports training, has announced Lisa Robinson has joined the organization as operations manager.

Robinson has over 30 years of operations management experience in both the nonprofit and private sectors, most recently as vice president of operations for Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada. As operations manager for Special Olympics Nevada, Robinson will be responsible for overseeing and streamlining the day-to-day activities and processes of the nonprofit organization. Robinson will ensure all programs run efficiently and resources are used effectively.

“We are so excited to welcome Lisa onto the team,” said Terrance Thornton, president and CEO of Special Olympics Nevada. “She brings incredible talent and value to the team, and I can’t wait to witness the great work she does!”

Prior to this role, Robinson served as director of ReStore and for Habitat for Humanity of Ventura County, California. Additionally, Robinson has served as the vice president on the board of directors for Project Understanding of Ventura County, a board member of Little League, and the ARC Foundation where she handled the job training for intellectually disabled individuals.

About Special Olympics Nevada

Special Olympics Nevada works to create inclusive opportunities for children and adults with intellectual disabilities through health, education, leadership development and sports. The 501(c)3 nonprofit organization offers free year-round training and competition programs for 2,653 athletes who compete in more than 14 competitions in 7 sports annually within the Community Sports Program. The Unified Champion Schools Program, is encouraging leadership development and the growth of Unified Sports®, bringing together athletes with and without intellectual disabilities to play as teammates. In 2022, Special Olympics Nevada launched a new program, Mindset Matters, which provides mental health and stress management techniques to students in Nevada schools. In a typical year, Special Olympics Nevada impacts more than 17,820 students by promoting inclusion on school campuses. Special Olympics Nevada is also committed to improving the overall health and well-being of individuals with intellectual disabilities through Healthy Athletes events, offering screenings and services free of charge. Special Olympics Nevada relies on the support of 759 volunteers and funding from individuals, organizations, corporations, and foundations. More information may be found by visiting www.sonv.org and following on Facebook, Instagram (@specialolympicsnv), Twitter (@SONevada) and LinkedIn.

