Special Olympics Nevada appoints Natasha Mosby as Clinical Consultant for New Mindset Matters program (sponsored)

Natasha Mosby, Special Olympics Nevada. Image courtesy Special Olympics, Nevada. Used with permission.

Special Olympics Nevada, an organization that works to create inclusive opportunities for children and adults with intellectual disabilities through health, education, leadership development and year-round sports training, is proud to announce the appointment of Natasha Mosby as clinical consultant for its new Mindset Matters program. 

A licensed clinical social worker in Nevada, Mosby brings more than 20 years of experience in the mental health field, working in community agencies, inpatient psychiatric hospitals, non-for-profit agencies, and private practice. As clinical consultant for Special Olympics Nevada, Mosby will be responsible for developing and overseeing the K-12 mental health curriculum for Mindset Matters, which provides mental health and stress management techniques to students in Clark and Washoe County School Districts. Mindset Matters is an extension of Special Olympics’ Strong Minds program, an emotional health program and interactive learning activity focused on developing adaptive coping skills and active strategies for maintaining emotional wellness under stress. The need to further develop the Strong Minds program and tailor it to address what Nevada residents are experiencing was motivated by the impact of Covid on students and their families.

Mosby currently serves as the integrated healthcare program coordinator and lecturer at University of Nevada, Las Vegas School of Social Work Department. She provides clinical supervision to clinical social work interns and serves as a mentor to first generation college students. She is also the owner and founder of Health, Wellness & Integrated Care, where she specializes in mental health and integrated healthcare and provides outpatient clinical treatment in a private practice setting to clients presenting with depressive disorders, anxiety, trauma, and stress-related disorders as well as children’s mental health disorders. 

Mosby is currently serving a second appointed term as a member of the Nevada Commission on Behavioral Health. She provides clinical consultation and mental health trainings throughout southern Nevada, and recently created and hosted the first free Men’s Mental Health and Wellness Conference in Las Vegas, where she received a proclamation from the City of Las Vegas proclaiming June as Men’s Health Month.

Mosby received a master’s degree in social work from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, La., as well a bachelor’s degree in sociology and an associate degree in criminal justice from Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, La. She is currently working towards her Ph.D. in health psychology.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

