86.2 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedNewsSports

Local athlete medals at Special Olympics World Games

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Fallon athlete Brandy Goodson earned a silver medal in the 200-meter run in the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany. Image: Used with permission.
Fallon athlete Brandy Goodson earned a silver medal in the 200-meter run in the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany. Image: Used with permission.

Fallon athlete Brandy Goodson is back from Berlin, Germany where she competed in the 2023 Special Olympics World Games. Goodson returned home with a silver medal for the 200-meter run. 

Goodson also took sixth place in two other events: the 100-meter and 4×100-meter relay race. 

In June, Goodson was celebrated with a send-off that included a high-five tunnel before heading to the games, which ran June 17-25. She was one of 201 U.S. delegates to the games.

Fallon athlete Brandy Goodson earned a silver medal in the 200-meter run in the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany. Image: Used with permission.
Fallon athlete Brandy Goodson earned a silver medal in the 200-meter run in the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany. Image: Used with permission.

This is the 15th year Goodson has participated in Special Olympics, competing in athletics, bocce and bowling. Her trip to Germany wasn’t the first time she traveled to compete, either. In 2014 Goodson competed in the Special Olympics USA Games in New Jersey.

Goodson said she has learned the importance of advocacy as an athlete in the Special Olympics and is a certified Global Messenger.

ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

REMSA Health promotes Matthew Hauth to strategic initiatives and franchise compliance manager (sponsored)

Sponsored
REMSA Health announces the promotion of Matthew Hauth to the role of manager of strategic initiatives and franchise compliance.

USA Today withdraws public records lawsuit against UNR

News
Gannett’s USA Today withdrew its public records lawsuit against the University of Nevada, Reno. The withdrawal of the suit came shortly after it was filed and with little explanation.

NV Energy wants Las Vegans to subsidize wealthier Northern Nevadans

Business
NV Energy is asking regulators to saddle ratepayers with more than $30 million in expenses the company chalks up to preventing damage from natural disasters, including what experts deem wasteful spending.

Popular

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

News
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money?Whether...

Hundreds celebrate Juneteenth as a state holiday for the first time

Arts & Entertainment
Hundreds turned out to Idlewild Park on Sunday to celebrate Juneteenth. Unlike past celebrations, however, the event was held just after Juneteenth became an official state holiday.

Another kind of drink flight: Coffee tastings land in Reno

Business
Rising for the People Coffee, which operates out of Haven on Earth Bakery & Deli on Double R Boulevard, is serving a delectable line-up of specialty coffees, and you can create your own flight from the menu.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC