Local athlete medals at Special Olympics World Games

Fallon athlete Brandy Goodson is back from Berlin, Germany where she competed in the 2023 Special Olympics World Games. Goodson returned home with a silver medal for the 200-meter run.

Goodson also took sixth place in two other events: the 100-meter and 4×100-meter relay race.

In June, Goodson was celebrated with a send-off that included a high-five tunnel before heading to the games, which ran June 17-25. She was one of 201 U.S. delegates to the games. Fallon athlete Brandy Goodson earned a silver medal in the 200-meter run in the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany. Image: Used with permission.

This is the 15th year Goodson has participated in Special Olympics, competing in athletics, bocce and bowling. Her trip to Germany wasn’t the first time she traveled to compete, either. In 2014 Goodson competed in the Special Olympics USA Games in New Jersey.

Goodson said she has learned the importance of advocacy as an athlete in the Special Olympics and is a certified Global Messenger.