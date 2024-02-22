Special Olympics Nevada welcomes two new athletes to its Board of Directors (sponsored)

Special Olympics Nevada is proud to announce the addition of two exceptional athletes, Brandy Goodson and Jake Roszelle, to its Board of Directors. Goodson and Roszelle bring with them years of experience as Special Olympics athletes, dedication, and a deep commitment to the mission of Special Olympics Nevada.

Goodson, an athlete with 15 years of participation in Special Olympics, is from Fallon, Nevada and has competed in athletics, bocce and bowling. She is a certified Global Messenger, using her voice to promote inclusion and empowerment for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Goodson represented Special Olympics Nevada at the 2023 World Games in Berlin, winning a silver medal in the 200m run. She also competed in the 2014 Special Olympics USA Games in New Jersey, showcasing her exceptional talent and dedication on a national stage.

Roszelle, an athlete from Henderson, Nevada, has a passion for basketball, swimming, and flag football. His favorite sport is swimming and he is an athlete leader focused on teaching other athletes how to stay healthy through proper nutrition. Roszelle has represented Special Olympics Nevada during its annual Capitol Hill Day in Washington D.C., where he had the opportunity to meet with state leaders and tell his Special Olympics story. For over two years, Roszelle has been employed with Clark County School District and currently is a Title I Literacy Specialist.

“Special Olympics Nevada is thrilled to welcome Brandy Goodson and Jake Roszelle to our Board of Directors,” said Special Olympics Nevada Board Chair David Bowman. “As we continue to grow and evolve, their voices will be very important in shaping our future endeavors.”

Goodson and Roszelle addition to the Board of Directors follows Special Olympics Nevada’s recent independence. Prior to successfully gaining independent status, Special Olympics Nevada was the only state that was not operating as its own Special Olympics chapter, instead operating under the umbrella of Special Olympics Northern California. As an independently run chapter, Special Olympics Nevada will allow the organization to extend its reach and services to more potential athletes and their families. This change to the organization has empowered it to recognize and elevate the voices of exceptional athletes like Goodson and Roszelle, helping to shape the future of Special Olympics in Nevada.

About Special Olympics Nevada

Special Olympics Nevada works to create inclusive opportunities for children and adults with intellectual disabilities through health, education, leadership development and sports. The 501(c)3 nonprofit organization offers free year-round training and competition programs for 2,653 athletes who compete in more than 14 competitions in 7 sports annually within the Community Sports Program. The Unified Champion Schools Program encourages leadership development and the growth of Unified Sports®, bringing together athletes with and without intellectual disabilities to play as teammates. In 2022, Special Olympics Nevada launched a new program, Mindset Matters, which provides mental health and stress management techniques to students in Nevada schools. In a typical year, Special Olympics Nevada impacts more than 17,820 students by promoting inclusion on school campuses. Special Olympics Nevada is also committed to improving the overall health and well-being of individuals with intellectual disabilities through Healthy Athletes events, offering screenings and services free of charge. Special Olympics Nevada relies on the support of 759 volunteers and funding from individuals, organizations, corporations, and foundations. More information may be found by visiting www.sonv.org and following on Facebook, Instagram (@specialolympicsnv), Twitter (@SONevada) and LinkedIn.

