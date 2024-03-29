Special Olympics Nevada holds Independence Celebration (sponsored)

Special Olympics Nevada recently held a special event at Allegiant Stadium to commemorate its achievement in becoming an independent entity in Nevada.

Prior to successfully gaining independent status, Special Olympics Nevada was the only state that was not operating as its own Special Olympics chapter, instead operating under the umbrella of Special Olympics Northern California. As an independently run chapter, Special Olympics Nevada will allow the organization to extend its reach and services to more potential athletes and their families.

An independent chapter will also allow Special Olympics Nevada to obtain more resources without brand confusion; better align its programs and services for people with intellectual disabilities with partners in Nevada; and provide an opportunity to position Nevada as a national leader in inclusive health, education, sports and leadership development for people with intellectual disabilities; and allow program participants to have more pride in their state when they compete nationally and globally. Senate Bill 341 and Assembly Bill 525, both passed during the 2023 Nevada Legislature, provided $500,000 in funding which assisted Special Olympics Nevada in obtaining independent status.

