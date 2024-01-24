Terrence Thornton promoted to President and CEO of newly independent Special Olympics Nevada (sponsored)

Special Olympics Nevada, an organization that works to create inclusive opportunities for children and adults with intellectual disabilities through health, education, leadership development and sports, is proud to announce the promotion of Terrence Thornton to president and chief executive officer. Thornton’s promotion marks a first for the organization as it officially declared independent status on January 1, 2024.

Prior to his promotion, Thornton served as executive director for Special Olympics Nevada and has been with the organization since 2019. In this role, Thornton is responsible for leading strategic efforts to expand the organization’s financial base and enhance inclusive programming for people with intellectual disabilities.

Prior to successfully gaining independent status, Special Olympics Nevada was the only state that was not operating as its own Special Olympics chapter, instead operating under the umbrella of Special Olympics Northern California. As an independently run chapter, Special Olympics Nevada will allow the organization to extend its reach and services to more potential athletes and their families. An independent chapter will also allow Special Olympics Nevada to obtain more resources without brand confusion; better align its programs and services for people with intellectual disabilities with partners in Nevada; and provide an opportunity to position Nevada as a national leader in inclusive health, education, sports and leadership development for people with intellectual disabilities; and allow program participants to have more pride in their state when they compete nationally and globally. Senate Bill 341 and Assembly Bill 525, both passed during the 2023 Nevada Legislature, provided $500,000 in funding which assisted Special Olympics Nevada in obtaining independent status.

“We are excited to celebrate Special Olympics Nevada as an independent chapter,” said David Solo, president & CEO of Special Olympics Northern California. “I have enjoyed working with Terrence for five years and now look forward to collaborating with him as a peer among Special Olympics state programs. He and the Special Olympics Nevada staff and advisory board members have accomplished a lot to get to this point and their hard work is appreciated. We wish them the best of luck and I will always have a special place in my heart for the athletes, families, staff, and supporters of Special Olympics Nevada.”

Thornton previously worked for the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) where he served as the vice president of investor services & development. In this role, Thornton increased the organization’s annual revenue from $1.3 million to more than $4.2 million within five years. Before his tenure with LVGEA, he served as a substitute teacher for the Clark County School District, where he provided curriculum instruction to secondary students with autism.

Thornton received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and obtained a Master of Science in Nonprofit Management and Leadership and a master’s certificate in Human Resources Management from Walden University.

Thornton is currently a board member with Southern Hills Hospital. He has also served as a community advisory board member with Allegiant Stadium and on nonprofit advisory boards for the Children’s Advocacy Alliance, The Urban Chamber of Commerce’s Incubator Program, The Center of Las Vegas, and the Leadership Council at Canyon Springs High School.

About Special Olympics Nevada

Special Olympics Nevada works to create inclusive opportunities for children and adults with intellectual disabilities through health, education, leadership development and sports. The 501(c)3 nonprofit organization offers free year-round training and competition programs for 2,653 athletes who compete in more than 14 competitions in 7 sports annually within the Community Sports Program. The Unified Champion Schools Program encourages leadership development and the growth of Unified Sports®, bringing together athletes with and without intellectual disabilities to play as teammates. In 2022, Special Olympics Nevada launched a new program, Mindset Matters, which provides mental health and stress management techniques to students in Nevada schools. In a typical year, Special Olympics Nevada impacts more than 17,820 students by promoting inclusion on school campuses. Special Olympics Nevada is also committed to improving the overall health and well-being of individuals with intellectual disabilities through Healthy Athletes events, offering screenings and services free of charge. Special Olympics Nevada relies on the support of 759 volunteers and funding from individuals, organizations, corporations, and foundations. More information may be found by visiting www.sonv.org and following on Facebook, Instagram (@specialolympicsnv), Twitter (@SONevada) and LinkedIn.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.