Local athlete heads to Germany to compete in Special Olympics

Brandy Goodson is off to Germany to compete in Berlin’s Special Olympics World Games.

Special Olympics Nevada, along with Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority and Wooster High School, yesterday hosted a celebratory send-off for Goodson, of Fallon, Nev., who will be a part of a 201-member delegation representing the United States at the Special Olympics World Games between June 17-25.

Goodson ran through a “high-five tunnel” of supporters before boarding her flight to Berlin.

She has participated in Special Olympics for 15 years in athletics, bocce and bowling. One of her accomplishments includes competing in the 2014 Special Olympics USA Games in New Jersey.

Special Olympics USA is the national delegation that represents the U.S. at the Special Olympics World Games and Special Olympics World Winter Games. Delegation members compete in an array of sports in individual and team formats.