Downtown’s newest bagel shop opened in February

The punk rock attitude of Lox, Stock and Two Smoking Bagels permeates the downtown restaurant. I’m not sure if it’s the suggestive name, the owner with a septum ring, the devil-may-care decorations, or the location itself that gives it that overall anarchist vibe. Regardless, that’s just what the make-your-own-bagel shop is—and it’s likely why you’ll love it.

Opened on Groundhog’s Day this year, the bagel shop is still in its infancy. And while it’s located within walking distance from some of Reno’s most notable tourist areas, it is decidedly for locals—just ask owner Jason Branyan.

After complications with an online ordering system, Branyan decided to do away with that altogether, but not much was lost in the decision. The same delicious, house-made food is served at the West Second Street restaurant, and the orders don’t take long to make, which means ordering ahead is hardly necessary.

The business model also supports the hangout vibe. Lox, Stock and Two Smoking Bagels is clearly meant to be more than a place to grab a bagel and run (although you certainly can). The beer taps suggest you should stay a while, grab a seat at the bar and pair one of their lunch sandwiches with a local brew.

The menu is pretty straightforward, and there’s a lack of “specialty” sandwiches. Instead, the entire model is build-your-own, whether you’re pairing spicy bagels with serrano schmear or packing meat and cheese atop a “not boring” bagel for lunch.

That kind of control allows everyone to get just what they want, and it ensures it’s all made fresh. In fact, the shop sells its bagels out of other local businesses, too, so if you see a familiar name at a downtown coffee shop, it’s very likely it’s coming from the same place. Owners Jason Branyon and Emily Martin featuring house specialty bagels and the Run Of The Mill at Lox, Stock and Two Smoking Bagels. Photo: Eric Marks / This Is Reno

I said I didn’t know what generates the anti-establishment vibes here, but the truth is it’s in the marketing. Touted as a “hardcore bagel shop,” even some of the item names drive home the theme. Take, for example, the Anarchy bagel. Or, Hellfire, which is indeed a bit spicy. The stock changes from time to time but in general, the go-tos will be there, including the Not Boring, Sourdough, Whole Wheat, Hellfire and more.

A collection of schmears are popular for breakfast including plain (similar to cream cheese) and berry (seasonal). The berry is made with a trio of ingredients including blueberries, raspberries and blackberries. A bit of honey is mixed in to cut the tartness, but it isn’t too sweet. The serrano schmear has some kick, so if you’re really looking for some spice, you can spread it all over that Hellfire bagel.

Customers can top their bagels with just about anything else under the sun, from nut butters to hummus, chipotle sauce to honey. The combinations are almost endless, and the staff said they get a kick out of seeing the creations. What’s even better, you can wash it all down with a mimosa.

On a good day, the restaurant also has lox in stock, which means you can get their classic Run of the Mill—a bagel topped with plain schmear, lox, capers and red onion.

Finish off breakfast with hot or cold coffee, juice, assorted teas and Liquid Death sparkling waters.

The eatery routinely closes at 2 p.m., and for lunch, the full menu is still served, but a soup of the day or turkey, vegetable, black bean chili may better hit the spot. That’s in addition to the meats (ham, turkey, bacon and chorizo) and cheeses (pepper jack, Swiss, cheddar and gruyere) that can be stacked on a bagel of choice in any oddball or classic combination.

This is perhaps the time of day a cold beer on tap or a glass of wine or champagne will hit the spot best.

One of the most hardcore aspects of the shop is the prices. While food costs rise, something as simple as a bagel and spread shouldn’t break the bank—and here it doesn’t. Breakfast can run you just a few bucks, as it should, and I hope that’s the kind of energy that garners attention and really sticks it to the man.