A Breakfast like no other in Reno: Los Chilaquiles Mexican Breakfast

It’s all in the name at Los Chilaquiles Mexican Breakfast. The authentic Mexican restaurant specializing in—you guessed it—Mexican breakfast, joined the Reno food scene last year.

It’s one of those specialty spots you can’t find just anywhere. Most towns have an eatery that cooks up a killer omelet and a coffee shop known for their homemade baked goods. There’s even likely a spot where you can get a breakfast burrito and morning tacos.

But a spot that specializes in chilaquiles and other Mexican breakfast items? That doesn’t exist everywhere. Its rarity is what makes Los Chilaquiles special.

Some of the fun is in the presentation. Colorful clay pots and plates house homemade beans and sides of salsa. Everything comes out on a gorgeously designed plate and the small matching pots have bright turquoise handles. The small touches to the tableware have a big impact on the overall experience.

Los Chilaquiles Mexican Breakfast in Reno, Nev. Image: Nora Tarte / This Is Reno

So, what is chilaquiles? By definition, this classic breakfast dish is made using corn tortillas, quartered and fried. The topping options are endless but typically include red or green salsa simmered until the tortillas soften. Then, shredded chicken or other meats may be loaded on top, plus crema, crumbled cheese, red onion and avocado slices. Side dishes are also customary.

At Los Chilaquiles, there is an entire page of the menu dedicated to the variations of this dish. Some are mild, some have a slight kick and some are downright spicy, so be sure to ask before diving in. From mole sauce to verde, poblano peppers and fresh cheese, there is a lot to choose from.

On my first visit, the El Toro caught my eye. Large hunks of pork spareribs sauteed with a roasted tomatillo sauce (there’s some heat but it’s not too spicy) and topped with fresh cheese and red onions, is a good first foray into the breakfast spot – but watch out for the bones.

The Los Colorados – sauteed with red Mexican peppers sauce, fresh cheese and grilled onions – may be a better pick for those that can handle a bit more spice. Sour cream helps to cool it down.

Every plate of chilaquiles is also served with a side of black beans and home style potatoes. Then, you can add additional protein at an extra charge, including eggs.

Every meal has both a precursor and a dessert, whether you asked for it or not—hey, no complaints! The first is almost like a bruschetta: bread topped with crumbled feta, pico de gallo, crema and peppers. At the end, something best described as a Mexican donut is dropped on the table for dessert.

While it’s clear what you should be ordering here, you’re not married to chilaquiles – or even breakfast for that matter – when you dine in. Open until 3 p.m. (and 6 p.m. on Fridays), there’s no shame in stopping in for lunch, too. We suggest browsing the other parts of the menu, from the Mole Burrito, made with chicken or carnitas, to the Enchiladas Coloradas and La Sandalia, a dish literally served in the shape of a sandal.

Details 3380 S. McCarran Blvd., Reno, Nev. 89502

775-622-8966

Daily 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Website