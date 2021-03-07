Breakfast, for the weekday or weekend

It might be a while before we find ourselves easily able to travel to New York again (trust me, I’ve been trying), but that’s not stopping Renoites from getting a New York bagel fix. At Truckee Bagel Company, team members use a mix of old school baking techniques and high-quality ingredients to turn out the style of bagel those of us in the West yearn for.

It’s not just bagels available at this popular lunch and breakfast stop, which has locations in both Midtown and south Reno. The breakfast sandwiches take center stage, right next to a collection of flavorful shmears.

I’d be lying if I didn’t say one of the reasons I often revisit this casual grab-and-go eatery for a hearty breakfast wasn’t the coffee. Truckee Bagel Company stocks Blind Dog coffee, and while it’s all delicious, the decaf here is among the best I’ve ever had. As any decaf coffee drinker knows, it can be really hard to find a good cup of the stuff when so many eateries leave decaf coffee as an afterthought.

That information aside, I have a couple of go-to orders when I eat here.

For a lighter, sweeter breakfast, I grab a bagel. There are so many flavors to choose from—French toast, cinnamon raisin, cranberry and chocolate chip. I eat it layered with a bright pink strawberry shmear, which you can, and should, stock up on. The bagels are made fresh daily and it shows. Each one is toasted to your liking and tastes warm and fresh out of the kitchen.

Flavored schmears aren’t readily available outside of a bagel shop, so I always recommend taking advantage. The strawberry is my go-to, creamy (no chunks of fruit here) and bright, which makes it fun. There are, however, just like the bagels, a lot of other flavors to choose from.

The Oinks Benedict at Truckee Bagel is loaded with goodness, including eggs, ham, brie and hollandaise. Image: Chris Ewing / This Is Reno

When I’m craving something heartier, I’ll order up one of the breakfast sandwiches, served on your bagel of choice. I like the Healthful Morning because it satisfies my craving for an abundance of vegetables. The egg whites are super fresh, light and fluffy. Then a mix of veggies is added to the sandwich forming some sort of soft disc of ingredients that I’m not quite sure how they construct, but the result is great. There is a little crunch and a lot of flavor. It feels light for a breakfast sandwich, which is nice. I usually opt for a plain bagel on this one, but it also tastes good on a rosemary garlic bagel, whole wheat or three seed.

While these are my staples at the counter, I can’t not mention the Oinks Benedict. If you’re craving a heavy, delicious breakfast to start the day—or perhaps recover from the night before—this one will do the trick. The base is the same, a bagel of your choosing, but the toppings are even better. Loaded with egg, ham, brie and hollandaise sauce, this is the sandwich that fits the bill for high-quality ingredients. The cheese melts perfectly over the bagel and warm hollandaise sauce drips over the eggs. It’s truly a meal worth making a special trip for.

In addition to the breakfast menu, there are cold sandwiches, a build-your-own option and a case of cold drinks and smoothies. All orders are placed at the counter and can be enjoyed there (call ahead to confirm current protocols) or to-go.

Details

In-person: 538 S. Virginia St., Ste. B, Reno, NV 89501 (Midtown)

Online: https://www.truckeebagelcompany.com/

Call: 775-420-5903

Hours: Monday – Thursday 6:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Friday – Sunday 6:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

In person: 18130 Wedge Parkway, Reno, NV 89511(south Reno)

Online: https://www.truckeebagelcompany.com/

Call: 775-851-8855

Hours: Monday – Sunday 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.