PHOTOS: Jewish Nevada’s Milk and Honey Festival draws hundreds

The first Milk and Honey Festival was held Sunday at McKinley Park. The celebration of Jewish culture featured local food trucks, live music and interactive exhibits.

“This is about 10 years in the making,” Mara Langer with Jewish Nevada told This Is Reno on Sunday. “The purpose is to welcome our arms open for everybody to come. We have lots of honey-themed things. Our food vendors have milk and honey themed foods. It’s a celebration.”

Israel is considered the land of milk and honey.

“The biblical references to milk and honey are generally understood as goats’ milk and date honey, although there is archaeological evidence of a bee-keeping industry in ancient Israel as well,” said Rabbi Julie Zupan with Jewish Boston. “Why the pairing of milk and honey? Perhaps because milk is a product of animals and date honey is a product of plants, ‘milk and honey’ together represent completeness and harmony.”

Locals are now bringing that awareness to Reno. View a photo gallery of the event below.