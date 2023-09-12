Photos: Milk & Honey festival celebrates Jewish culture

The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Hosted by Jewish Nevada, which represents more than 70,000 Jews in Nevada, the free event was open to the public. It featured food trucks and vendors.

The organization’s goal is “assessing and addressing the needs of the entire community.”

According to its official statement, Jewish Nevada “works diligently to build a vibrant community and sustain Jewish life throughout Nevada, Israel and worldwide. It is committed to the values of Tikkun Olam (repairing the world), Tzedakah (righteousness and philanthropy) and G’milut Hasadim (acts of kindness and service).”

Jerry Flanzer of the North Tahoe Hebrew Congregation told This Is Reno that he was there as part of an outreach with the Jewish Federation.

Flanzer said his organization was active in the multi-faith council, providing community services to all people, such as “making sure kids don’t get hungry.” Flanzer expressed his desire to include all members of the Tahoe community, regardless of religious affiliation.

Flanzer’s point was a common message expressed by several people at the festival.

Jill Atkins, who was on hand as one of the jewelry vendors, also said that even though as a Jew, and “raised more or less Christian,” she believed that “Christians and Jews have more in common than not, so I support the Jewish community reaching out to the Jewish community.”

Atkins described the event as fun and enlightening and an opportunity for people to get to know one another.

President of Temple Sinai Tova McGilvray told This Is Reno that she wanted people to understand from the event that there is more to celebrating Jewish culture than just religious holidays.

“It’s the people, the culture, the food,” McGilvray said. “That’s what I want people to enjoy here today.”

More information on Jewish Nevada and its upcoming events can be found at JewishNevada.org