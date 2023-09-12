70.8 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Arts & EntertainmentCulture & HistoryEvents

Photos: Milk & Honey festival celebrates Jewish culture

By: Eric Marks

Date:

The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.

The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Hosted by Jewish Nevada, which represents more than 70,000 Jews in Nevada, the free event was open to the public. It featured food trucks and vendors.

The organization’s goal is “assessing and addressing the needs of the entire community.” 

According to its official statement, Jewish Nevada “works diligently to build a vibrant community and sustain Jewish life throughout Nevada, Israel and worldwide. It is committed to the values of Tikkun Olam (repairing the world), Tzedakah (righteousness and philanthropy) and G’milut Hasadim (acts of kindness and service).”

Jerry Flanzer of the North Tahoe Hebrew Congregation told This Is Reno that he was there as part of an outreach with the Jewish Federation. 

Flanzer said his organization was active in the multi-faith council, providing community services to all people, such as “making sure kids don’t get hungry.” Flanzer expressed his desire to include all members of the Tahoe community, regardless of religious affiliation.

Flanzer’s point was a common message expressed by several people at the festival. 

Jill Atkins, who was on hand as one of the jewelry vendors, also said that even though as a Jew, and “raised more or less Christian,” she believed that “Christians and Jews have more in common than not, so I support the Jewish community reaching out to the Jewish community.” 

Atkins described the event as fun and enlightening and an opportunity for people to get to know one another.

President of Temple Sinai Tova McGilvray told This Is Reno that she wanted people to understand from the event that there is more to celebrating Jewish culture than just religious holidays. 

“It’s the people, the culture, the food,” McGilvray said. “That’s what I want people to enjoy here today.”

More information on Jewish Nevada and its upcoming events can be found at JewishNevada.org  

The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
Eric Marks
Eric Markshttp://ericmarksphotography.com/
Born in 1971, Eric Marks was fortunate enough to grow up in a time and family where photography and literature were normal parts of his life. His parents were always enthusiastic and supportive of his photography as a child, and encouraged him to read and write as much as possible. From 2005 to 2012 he owned an award-winning, international, high definition video production company, and has produced video and photography in over 14 different countries on four continents. Eric majored at the University of Nevada, Reno in English/Writing and Art, graduating with English and Photography degrees in 2013, and again with an Art degree in 2018. He teaches all genres of photography at Truckee Meadows Community College, is a freelance photojournalist for several publications, and offers private photography instruction.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

August rains clear drought in three-quarters of Nevada

News
More than three-quarters of Nevada are fully drought-free after an abnormally wet August in the state.

Five events this week: Last chance to see the Reno air races

Arts & Entertainment
Our five recommended events this week include a fundraiser to help those in need, a Batman Day celebration and the last-ever Reno air races.

Photos: XFest celebrates life of Oliver X

Arts & Entertainment
People from all over Reno and beyond gathered Sunday at Reno City Plaza to celebrate the life of Oliver X.

Popular

Showdown at Need 2 Speed Demonstrates Danger of Distracted Driving

Courts & Crime
By Ty O'NeilOn Wednesday night Need 2 Speed was...

The Cheese Board opens south Reno location 

Business
The Cheese Board has added a second location, taking the popular midtown eatery to south Reno at the new Meadow Creek shopping center.

Photos: Reno-Sparks Indian Colony hosts Numaga Indian Days competition

Arts & Entertainment
The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony is hosting its annual Numaga Indian Days Powwow and Handgames this weekend in Hungry Valley.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC