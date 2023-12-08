34.3 F
Photos: City holds menorah lighting ceremony at City Plaza

By: Eric Marks

City of Reno officials and Chabad of Northern Nevada held on Thursday the annual menorah lighting ceremony at the downtown City Plaza. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.
City of Reno officials and Chabad of Northern Nevada held on Thursday the annual menorah lighting ceremony at the downtown City Plaza. Reno Councilmember Naomi Duerr kicked off the ceremony with a few words to the crowd. Rabbi Mendel Cunin lit the Menorah candle for the first night of Hanukkah.

Dozens turned out for the celebration, which featured traditional music, dance and snacks.

According to the Chabad of Northern Nevada, “The menorah lighting plays a key role in celebrating the Jewish holiday Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights. The lighting commemorates a miracle in ancient times when a day’s supply of consecrated oil burned for eight days during the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem” and “symbolizes the victory over darkness.”

Cunin, who represents the Chabad, served as master of ceremonies and told This Is Reno, “Whenever we face a challenge, we overcome. This is what that celebration is all about.”

Cunin also said the ceremony, celebrated in Reno for 25 years, was “for the whole community.”

Duerr stated the community always looks forward to “shining a light in the darkness” and that the event also represents “supporting each other and having an ever better community.”

The event was attended by a few dozen people and representatives from city, county and state governments.

