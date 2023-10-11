56.4 F
Photos: Community leaders gather in support of Israel

By: Bob Conrad

Religious leaders, law enforcement and members of the local Jewish community gathered Oct. 10, 2023 at the Temple Emanu-El in Reno to stand in solidarity with the nation and people of Israel. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
Religious leaders, law enforcement and members of the local Jewish community gathered Tuesday at the Temple Emanu-El in Reno to stand in solidarity with the nation and people of Israel.

The Jewish Nevada/Northern Nevada Community organized the event in response to the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas. The Council on Foreign Relations describes Hamas as an “Islamist militant movement and one of the Palestinian territories’ two major political parties.” 

The U.S. government calls Hamas terrorists.

The hour-long event featured religious prayers, songs and speakers from Jewish and gentile communities. Political representatives were on hand, as well as officials from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department, Reno Police Department, City of Sparks and Nevada State Legislature.

Armed private guards and uniformed police secured the event.

Northern Nevada Director of Community Engagement for Jewish Nevada Mara Langar told This Is Reno that the event was organized to support the people of Israel and the local Jewish community. She also said the Jewish community expressed support and sadness for the Palestinian people suffering under Hamas. 

“It’s important if you have Jewish friends or people that you know or family in Israel—just hug them,” she said. “We are all feeling in some way or another, and a hug goes a long way. Be kind.”

Langar said the event was one of “support, happiness and sadness” for the Jewish community. She expressed her appreciation for the “diverse group of inter-faith organizations and special guests” who attended.

Nevada State Assembly member Angie Taylor reinforced Langer’s sentiments, saying she was there to show her “unyielding support for the state of Israel” and to denounce Hamas’ atrocities. 

“We are in a house of worship and need to keep in prayer those in the state of Israel as well as the innocent Palestinians who are caught in the middle of this, who aren’t a part of Hamas and hate Hamas too,” she said. “There’s no winners in this situation.”

Jewish Nevada has an emergency donation campaign for the victims of the Hamas attack on their website, with all the proceeds passed to organizations in Israel.

Bob Conrad is publisher, editor and co-founder of This Is Reno. He has served in communications positions for various state agencies and earned a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2011. He is also a part time instructor at UNR.

