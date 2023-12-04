59.5 F
Photos: ‘Empty Table’ event a ‘symbol of solidarity’ for Israeli hostages

By: Eric Marks

Date:

An "empty table" installation was set up in downtown Reno as a "symbol of solidarity" for the hostages that are still being held by Hamas terrorists.

An “Empty Table Installation” was set up Friday in downtown Reno by the organization Jewish Nevada as a “symbol of solidarity” for the hostages that are still being held captive by Hamas terrorists.

A Shabbat table was erected at the Locomotion Plaza. The table is meant to represent an altar and is traditionally covered in a white tablecloth. Surrounded by vacant seats and photographs of missing hostages, each empty seat is intended to represent a person still missing in Israel.

The event featured local Jewish community leaders and started with a short prayer. Jewish Nevada Director of Community Engagement, Mara Langer, told This Is Reno that the event was necessary for the community to come together and share their feelings and show unity and support.

“I’m really proud people have come out today in the freezing cold,” she said. “I think it’s a beautiful thing (to show their support). We are still waiting for the rest of the hostages to be released, and our prayers and thoughts are with their families.”

Reno Councilmember Naomi Duerr also attended and said it was essential for all our residents to understand what’s happening outside of our community.

Duerr said that although sometimes it’s hard to be connected with things happening far away, she said she had the opportunity to travel through Israel several times and that it’s “incredibly meaningful to have a country that supports your faith.”

“What happening in Israel is and Gaza is extremely distressing to everyone,” she said. “No matter where you stand on the side of the conflict, there is a conflict going on, and there should not have to be a conflict (to) to get our differences resolved.”

The event was attended by a few dozen people and lasted from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

