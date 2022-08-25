Jewish Nevada announces inaugural Milk and Honey Jewish Cultural Festival (sponsored)

Jewish Nevada, a nonprofit organization that serves as the representative organization for the more than 70,000 Jews in Nevada, will be hosting its inaugural Milk and Honey Jewish Cultural Festival Sunday, Sept. 18 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at McKinley Arts & Culture Center. The event will be free to attend and open to the public, showcasing local food trucks, live music, an interactive play area for children, culture, and community. Israel is known as “the land of milk and honey” and the expression refers to a place full of comfort.

“We are thrilled to invite the community to come learn about our traditions, roots and celebrate with us,” said Jewish Nevada Community Engagement Coordinator Mara Langer. “This is an opportunity for people of all ages to share our traditions, enjoy a wide array of delicious food, and participate in festivities. We look forward to sharing the many delightful aspects of our culture with the Northern Nevada community and welcoming them with open arms.”

Jazz vocalist CeCe Gable will entertain the crowd while attendees gather and enjoy symbolic, themed offerings from local vendors. Some of the featured vendors include Ginger Blossoms Jewelry, Extremely Emollient, Sylvia Nunez, Golden Owl Bookshop, Jill Atkins, Handmade by DB, Missbeehaven Farm, Copper Cat Studio, Chabad Learning Center, Hillel of Northern Nevada, Chabad of Northern Nevada and Aleph Academy, Chabad at UNR and Hebrew Cemetery Reno. Food trucks offering Jewish-inspired fare include Tuk Tuk Yum Yum Frozen Yogurt, Nice Cream Nitro, Antojitos Colibri and Olivier’s Organic French Crepes.

For more information on the event and sponsorships, visit JewishNevada.org.

About Jewish Nevada

Jewish Nevada is Nevada’s Jewish Federation, serving as the representative organization for the 70,000 Jews in Nevada. It is the only organization charged with assessing and addressing the needs of the entire community. Jewish Nevada works diligently to build a vibrant community and sustain Jewish life throughout Nevada, Israel, and around the world. It is committed to the values of Tikkun Olam (repairing the world); Tzedakah (righteousness and philanthropy); and G’milut Hasadim (acts of kindness and service). For more information, visit JewishNevada.org.

