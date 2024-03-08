KPS3 promotes Jenna Hubert, Nicole Shearer and Ashlan Sherron (sponsored)

KPS3, a full-service marketing and communications agency, has announced the promotions of Jenna Hubert, Nicole Shearer, APR and Ashlan Sherron for excellence in their respective marketing communications disciplines. Hubert has been promoted to senior creative director; Shearer, APR has been promoted to senior director of public relations; and Sherron has been promoted to senior account manager.

“As KPS3 thrives, so does our team,” said Rob Gaedtke, president and CEO of KPS3. “Since our doors opened more than 30 years ago, fostering talent from within has been ingrained in our culture. We celebrate the well-earned advancements of Jenna, Nicole and Ashlan as they step into their newest roles.”

Jenna Hubert brings more than a decade of award-winning, creative expertise to KPS3 marketing. She will continue to set the creative direction of projects for designers and copywriters, mentor creative team members and collaborate with clients and internal teams on creative strategy and implementation of high-quality solutions. Hubert earned her bachelor of arts in journalism from the University of Nevada, Reno.

Hubert started her career at KPS3 in 2011 as a graphic designer. She is a seasoned copywriter, designer and developer, and has helped lead the evolution of the creative division at the agency. Hubert is a shareholder at KPS3 and was the 2022 American Advertising Federation (AAF) Reno’s ad person of the year.

Nicole Shearer, APR brings more than 20 years of experience in communications and public relations to her elevated role. She will continue to partner on research-based communications strategies and counsel, execute national and regional media relations programs for clients and lead PR insights and reporting.

Shearer earned her bachelor of arts in journalism from the University of Nevada, Reno. She worked at several organizations, including the University of Nevada, Reno, Renown Health and Switchback PR + Marketing, Inc. In 2023 she earned her Accreditation in Public Relations (APR) from the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) in 2023.

Ashlan Sherron has nearly eight years of marketing experience. She joined KPS3 in 2021 as an account manager, serving as the client contact, collaborator and problem-solver for an array of clients in industries such as supply chain management, government services and more.

Sherron began her marketing career at The Ohio State University and Farm + Table working on research-based marketing projects, web content and digital strategies. She graduated from Texas A&M University with a bachelor of science in agriculture leadership and development and The Ohio State University with a masters of science in agriculture extension and education.

These career advancements align with KPS3’s brand, Human. On Purpose. and the company’s people-centered focus, which includes the expansion and investment in employee development and continued emphasis on culture and core values.

For more than 32 years, KPS3 has grown and developed long-standing relationships with both its clients and its employees, earning a spot amongst Northern Nevada’s Best Places to Work finalists for six consecutive years. For more information on working with KPS3 as a client or as an employee, please visit kps3.com.

