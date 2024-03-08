28.2 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Sponsored

KPS3 promotes Jenna Hubert, Nicole Shearer and Ashlan Sherron (sponsored)

By: KPS3

Date:

KPS3 announces the promotions of (pictured from left to right) Jenna Hubert, Nicole Shearer, APR and Ashlan Sherron. Credit: Jared Barnett. Used with permission.

KPS3, a full-service marketing and communications agency, has announced the promotions of Jenna Hubert, Nicole Shearer, APR and Ashlan Sherron for excellence in their respective marketing communications disciplines. Hubert has been promoted to senior creative director; Shearer, APR has been promoted to senior director of public relations; and Sherron has been promoted to senior account manager.

“As KPS3 thrives, so does our team,” said Rob Gaedtke, president and CEO of KPS3. “Since our doors opened more than 30 years ago, fostering talent from within has been ingrained in our culture. We celebrate the well-earned advancements of Jenna, Nicole and Ashlan as they step into their newest roles.”  

Jenna Hubert brings more than a decade of award-winning, creative expertise to KPS3 marketing. She will continue to set the creative direction of projects for designers and copywriters, mentor creative team members and collaborate with clients and internal teams on creative strategy and implementation of high-quality solutions. Hubert earned her bachelor of arts in journalism from the University of Nevada, Reno. 

Hubert started her career at KPS3 in 2011 as a graphic designer. She is a seasoned copywriter, designer and developer, and has helped lead the evolution of the creative division at the agency. Hubert is a shareholder at KPS3 and was the 2022 American Advertising Federation (AAF) Reno’s ad person of the year.

Nicole Shearer, APR brings more than 20 years of experience in communications and public relations to her elevated role. She will continue to partner on research-based communications strategies and counsel, execute national and regional media relations programs for clients and lead PR insights and reporting.

Shearer earned her bachelor of arts in journalism from the University of Nevada, Reno. She worked at several organizations, including the University of Nevada, Reno, Renown Health and Switchback PR + Marketing, Inc. In 2023 she earned her Accreditation in Public Relations (APR) from the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) in 2023.

Ashlan Sherron has nearly eight years of marketing experience. She joined KPS3 in 2021 as an account manager, serving as the client contact, collaborator and problem-solver for an array of clients in industries such as supply chain management, government services and more. 

Sherron began her marketing career at The Ohio State University and Farm + Table working on research-based marketing projects, web content and digital strategies. She graduated from Texas A&M University with a bachelor of science in agriculture leadership and development and The Ohio State University with a masters of science in agriculture extension and education.

These career advancements align with KPS3’s brand, Human. On Purpose. and the company’s people-centered focus, which includes the expansion and investment in employee development and continued emphasis on culture and core values. 

For more than 32 years, KPS3 has grown and developed long-standing relationships with both its clients and its employees, earning a spot amongst Northern Nevada’s Best Places to Work finalists for six consecutive years. For more information on working with KPS3 as a client or as an employee, please visit kps3.com.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

KPS3
KPS3http://kps3.com/
We're a marketing communications agency you'll love working with and we’ve been at it for more than 30 years. Whether it’s a website with the right tech stack, a campaign that gets a presidential nod, or a brand that changes the way higher ed works (or should we say, educates), we love what we do. This is a paid brand account on This Is Reno.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

Sponsored

KPS3 announces Bob Whitefield as Chief Revenue Officer (sponsored)

KPS3 -
Bob Whitefield has been elevated to chief revenue officer. Whitefield will continue to lead the agency’s search and digital marketing team while overseeing the company’s financial operations.

KPS3 promotes Annie Wagner to Associate Social Media Manager (sponsored)

KPS3 Hires Brittani Schue as account manager (sponsored)

Nicole Shearer of KPS3 earns accreditation in public relations (sponsored)

KPS3 promotes Brook Bentley to Associate Account Director (sponsored)

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported, and paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Navigation

Social

Connect

© 2024 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC