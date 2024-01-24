KPS3 hires Kyla Hutchison as Senior Designer (sponsored)

48.4 F
KPS3 has hired Kyla Hutchison as senior designer. Image courtesy KPS3. Used with permission.

KPS3, a full-service marketing and communications firm, has hired Kyla Hutchison as senior designer. 

In her role, Hutchison will be responsible for developing scalable brand systems, including assisting in creative concepting and applying branding to client design work across various traditional and digital channels. 

“Kyla’s background and personality are a perfect fit for KPS3. She’s smart—she’s competitive —and she’s just all around a killer designer,” said Kevin Jones, chief operating officer at KPS3. “We’re ecstatic she’s joining the team and helping elevate our creative offerings across the board.”

Prior to joining KPS3, Hutchison served several brands as a contractor through her company, Hutch Designs. Hutchison worked at several agencies through her decade-long career, serving as senior graphic designer at The Change Companies before Hutch Designs. During her tenure as art director for PPK, her work on behalf of Big Cat Rescue earned an international Silver Graphis Award in 2018. 

In 2011, Hutchison received her bachelor of fine arts in graphic design from Flagler College in St. Augustine, Florida.

