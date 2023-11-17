KPS3 announces Bob Whitefield as Chief Revenue Officer (sponsored)

Bob Whitefield, a proven marketing executive and partner at KPS3, has been elevated to chief revenue officer. Whitefield will continue to lead the agency’s search and digital marketing team while overseeing the company’s financial operations.

Whitefield has been with KPS3 since 2014. He joined as director of search and analytics, responsible for managing all aspects of search engine optimization, paid media, and analytics. His expertise has grown into marketing automation, operations, and configuring complete attribution inside enterprise MarTech stacks such as Marketo, Hubspot, Pardot, Salesforce, and Looker Studio. He and his team have aided large organizations in building data-driven digital marketing strategies, executing against them, and iterating based on critical insights within vast datasets. His knowledge of the industry and ability to take on new challenges while adapting to an ever-changing landscape have contributed significantly to KPS3 client success and to the agency’s growth over the past 10 years.

“Bob’s knowledge of KPS3’s operations, coupled with his analytical thinking and data-driven approach to business solutions makes him a perfect fit for the position,” said Rob Gaedtke, president and CEO of KPS3. “Bob has brought high-level strategic reporting and business insights to our clients for years and I’m excited to see how he’ll bring that same level of business impact to KPS3.”

Whitefield holds a Bachelor of Arts in history from the University of Nevada, Reno. He serves as an advisory board member of the College of Liberal Arts at the University of Nevada, Reno and as treasurer of the Brüka Theater.

