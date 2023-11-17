37.6 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Sponsored

KPS3 announces Bob Whitefield as Chief Revenue Officer (sponsored)

By: KPS3

Date:

KPS3 Announces Bob Whitefield as Chief Revenue Officer. Image credit Jared Barnett, KPS3. Used with permission.

Bob Whitefield, a proven marketing executive and partner at KPS3, has been elevated to chief revenue officer. Whitefield will continue to lead the agency’s search and digital marketing team while overseeing the company’s financial operations.

Whitefield has been with KPS3 since 2014. He joined as director of search and analytics, responsible for managing all aspects of search engine optimization, paid media, and analytics. His expertise has grown into marketing automation, operations, and configuring complete attribution inside enterprise MarTech stacks such as Marketo, Hubspot, Pardot, Salesforce, and Looker Studio. He and his team have aided large organizations in building data-driven digital marketing strategies, executing against them, and iterating based on critical insights within vast datasets. His knowledge of the industry and ability to take on new challenges while adapting to an ever-changing landscape have contributed significantly to KPS3 client success and to the agency’s growth over the past 10 years.

“Bob’s knowledge of KPS3’s operations, coupled with his analytical thinking and data-driven approach to business solutions makes him a perfect fit for the position,” said Rob Gaedtke, president and CEO of KPS3. “Bob has brought high-level strategic reporting and business insights to our clients for years and I’m excited to see how he’ll bring that same level of business impact to KPS3.”

Whitefield holds a Bachelor of Arts in history from the University of Nevada, Reno. He serves as an advisory board member of the College of Liberal Arts at the University of Nevada, Reno and as treasurer of the Brüka Theater.

For more than 32 years, KPS3 has grown and developed long-standing relationships with both its clients and its employees, earning a spot amongst northern Nevada’s Best Places to Work finalists for six consecutive years. For more information on working with KPS3 as a client or as an employee, please visit kps3.com.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

KPS3
KPS3http://kps3.com/
We're a marketing communications agency you'll love working with and we’ve been at it for more than 30 years. Whether it’s a website with the right tech stack, a campaign that gets a presidential nod, or a brand that changes the way higher ed works (or should we say, educates), we love what we do. This is a paid brand account on This Is Reno.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Holiday Train Rides at Nevada State Railroad Museum Carson City (sponsored)

Sponsored
The Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City is hosting train rides for families with Santa during the holiday season on the first three weekends in December.

State worker shortage delays energy assistance payments, leaves callers on hold for services

Business
Millions of dollars collected from NV Energy customers to help pay the power bills of low-income and senior Nevadans have yet to be distributed because of staffing shortages in the Division of Welfare and Supportive Services (DWSS), according to the state. 

Fan moves to dismiss lawsuit against UNR

Courts & Crime
UNR mechanical engineering professor Feifei Fan filed a motion this week to dismiss her lawsuit against UNR.

Popular

Nevada to resume procedural Medicaid disenrollments in January

Government
Medicaid “unwinding” began in June in Nevada with the end of pandemic-era requirements that states continue coverage for people enrolled in Medicaid without requalification. In the six months since, Nevada had the nation’s highest procedural termination rate, according to the report that used data from health policy research organization KFF.

New court filings describe ‘toxic’ work environment, culture of ‘fear and mistrust’ at UNR 

Courts & Crime
Documents filed last week as part of a harassment lawsuit against the University of Nevada, Reno reveal more about the alleged toxic environment within the university’s communication studies department.  

City adopts master plan for parks and recreation 

Government
Following six years of work, the city’s Parks, Recreation and Open Space (PROS) Master Plan was officially adopted by the Reno City Council on Wednesday. 

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC