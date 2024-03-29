KPS3’s Rob Gaedtke named Chair of The Children’s Cabinet Board of Trustees (sponsored)

Rob Gaedtke, president and CEO of full-service marketing and communications firm KPS3, has been named chair of The Children’s Cabinet Board of Trustees.

The Children’s Cabinet, a Reno-based nonprofit, serves more than 15,000 families annually throughout Nevada. They do this by providing services and resources that address unmet needs in our state. By partnering with both private sector and public agencies in Nevada, the Cabinet is able to provide services and resources that address unmet needs.

As chair, Gaedtke is responsible for ensuring the board of trustees continues to uphold The Children’s Cabinet’s mission of keeping children safe and families together. The organization’s purpose is near and dear to Gaedtke, whose mother was a longtime social worker.

“My mom worked in child protective services my entire life, so I’ve seen first-hand the hope organizations like The Children’s Cabinet, along with the services it provides, gives to people,” said Gaedtke. “Children and families with options and resources feel supported, and every family deserves a community that has their back. The Children’s Cabinet works with public agencies and private organizations to step in and provide that needed assistance.”

Throughout his decade-long tenure as a board member, Gaedtke held multiple positions, leading three different committees and serving as chair of the board of trustees previously during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are honored to welcome Rob Gaedtke as the new Board Chair of The Children’s Cabinet. Rob’s long standing dedication to our mission of keeping children safe and families together, along with his passion for our community, gives us hope for a brighter future. We are very excited for the positive change his leadership will bring,” said Kim Young, CEO of The Children’s Cabinet.

About The Children’s Cabinet

Established in Reno in 1985, The Children’s Cabinet exists to keep children safe and families together by offering services and resources that address unmet needs. The organization represents a unique and effective collaboration between the private sector and public agencies in Nevada. The Children’s Cabinet helps more than 15,000 families annually with a wide range of services: basic needs, child care resources, education, work experience programs, crisis intervention, and family counseling. As a non-profit agency, The Children’s Cabinet relies on community support to provide programs and services at no charge to children and their families.

