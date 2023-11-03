KPS3 promotes Annie Wagner to Associate Social Media Manager (sponsored)

70.7 F
KPS3 has promoted Annie Wagner to associate social media manager. Image courtesy KPS3. Used with permission.

KPS3, a full-service marketing and communications firm, has promoted Annie Wagner as associate social media manager.

Wagner started at KPS3 in 2021 as a social media coordinator, developing social content and helping advance the social media division’s growth.

As associate social media manager, Wagner will be responsible for supporting social media content creation and influencer relations by co-leading social strategy development and implementation. 

“Rooted in data and inspired by social media trends and best practices, Annie frequently brings new and creative ideas to the table,” said Sara Robbins, APR, associate vice president of social media, KPS3. “We’re excited to see Annie continue to deliver thoughtful strategic recommendations and engaging content for our clients in her new role.”

Prior to joining KPS3, Wagner was a public relations intern at Alice Heiman, LLC, and served as vice president of membership for the Public Relations Student Society of America. 

Wagner earned her Bachelor of Arts in journalism with an emphasis in strategic communications and public relations from the University of Nevada, Reno. She also received her Certificate in Principles of Public Relations in 2021. 

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond.

