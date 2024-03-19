KPS3 promotes Billy Ruecker and Olive Giner (sponsored)

KPS3, a full-service marketing and communications agency, has promoted Billy Ruecker to senior search & digital media specialist and Olive Giner to public relations specialist.

“When you have a team of high performers, upward growth is never-ending,” said Rob Gaedtke, president and CEO of KPS3. “Billy and Olive’s professional accomplishments prove they fit our culture, and I’m looking forward to seeing all that they will achieve in their elevated roles.”

Billy Ruecker joined KPS3 in 2021 and exemplifies the agency’s core values. He has leveled-up to assist in the development of digital media channel plans, manage and optimize SEO and ad campaigns, and monitor overall performance of our clients’ digital footprints. In his new role, he will also be responsible for robust reporting for his roster of clients. Ruecker earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration with a minor in entrepreneurship from the University of Nevada, Reno.

Ruecker hails from fintech, where he helped a local startup grow an invoicing app, as well as led the charge in the development of a social media app as a project manager. He also worked at Ruby Seven Studios, taking on the efforts to increase user acquisition of 11 different games.

Olive Giner joined KPS3 in 2022 as a coordinator, supporting the internal team in marketing and communications program implementation and reporting for clients. Giner graduated magna cum laude from the University of Nevada, Reno with a bachelor’s degree in journalism with a focus on public relations.



Giner’s love of marketing led them to KPS3 where they enrolled in the agency’s externship program. In 2024, they earned their Certificate in Principles of Public Relations (CPPR).

For more than 32 years, KPS3 has grown and developed long-standing relationships with both its clients and its employees, earning a spot amongst Northern Nevada’s Best Places to Work finalists for six consecutive years. For more information on working with KPS3 as a client or as an employee, please visit kps3.com.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.