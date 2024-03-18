Create Spaces emerges as a powerhouse in commercial interiors and technology following merger of OEC and Machabee (sponsored)

Nevada and Idaho witness a groundbreaking merger as OEC and Machabee Office Environments join forces under the new name, Create Spaces. The rebranding signifies a strategic shift beyond traditional office spaces to cater to the evolving needs of the modern workplace.

Create Spaces will specialize in furniture interiors, prefab construction, audiovisual technology, and structured cabling. Headed by President Scott Galloway, the company’s mission is clear—delivering exceptional spaces on time and on budget.

With offices in Boise, Las Vegas, and Reno, Create Spaces aims to provide design, procurement, and installation services across a vast region from the top to the bottom of the western U.S. map. The company’s key focus areas include commercial, government, education, and healthcare sectors, solidifying its position as an authorized Steelcase furniture dealership.

In response to the changing dynamics of the post-pandemic workplace, Create Spaces is set to lead the industry with a keen understanding of employee expectations. The company has partnered with top furniture and technology manufacturers—Steelcase, Crestron, Neat, and more, to facilitate a seamless hybrid work experience, meeting the demands of the modern workforce.

President Scott Galloway notes, “Gone are the days where you can put up some cubicles and call it a day. Employees are expecting more out of their office space. Create Spaces is poised to meet these evolving expectations, addressing the need for privacy, multipurpose conference rooms, and spaces promoting employee well-being and mental health.”

For more information on Create Spaces and its transformative office solutions, visit CreateSpaces.com.

About Create Spaces

Create Spaces, born from the merger of OEC and Machabee Office Environments, is a leading provider of comprehensive office solutions. With a combined century of market experience, Create Spaces is redefining the future of office spaces in Idaho and Nevada. Specializing in furniture interiors, prefab construction, audiovisual technology, and structured cabling, the company aims to create exceptional work environments that align with the evolving needs of modern businesses. This commitment is encapsulated in the straightforward mission of Create Spaces: to deliver exceptional spaces on time and on budget.