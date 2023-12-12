Brian Arbogast of Metcalf Builders named an ENR Top Young Professional (sponsored)

Metcalf Builders, a prominent commercial construction company in Northern Nevada, announced today that Brian Arbogast, a key member of its leadership team, has been recognized as one of Engineering News-Record (ENR) Top Young Professionals.

With over 18 years of experience in the construction sector, Arbogast currently serves as Metcalf’s Director of Preconstruction. He has established himself as a solutions-oriented and dedicated professional. His expertise spans various market segments, including industrial, manufacturing, multi-family, student housing, healthcare, sciences, technology, hospitality, office buildings, mission-critical projects, and parking structures.

“I am honored to be recognized as one of ENR’s Top Young Professionals,” Arbogast said. “This acknowledgment reflects not only my dedication to the construction industry but also the collective efforts of the exceptional teams I’ve had the privilege to work with. At Metcalf, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of excellence in construction, and this recognition continues to fuel our passion for delivering innovative solutions and exceeding our clients’ expectations.”

Before joining Metcalf, he established a Reno office for one of the largest contractors in the country. His professional journey has taken him across the United States, leading project teams in Reno, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Texas.

Arbogast holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He is actively involved in industry organizations, including the Northern Nevada chapter of the National Association of Industrial & Office Properties (NAIOP), the Construction Management Association of America, and the United States Green Building Council.

“We are proud of Brian and know that this is a well-deserved recognition as one of ENR’s Top Young Professionals,” said President and CEO of Metcalf Bryce Clutts. “His extensive experience, dedication, and collaborative approach have played a huge role in the success of our projects.”

About Metcalf

As a leading general contractor, Metcalf specializes in commercial construction and construction management in both the public and private sectors. The firm’s owners, employees and staff come from diverse backgrounds in commercial construction, with work spanning across the United States. Its philosophy that “together we are building the future” allows the company to maintain a trusting and proactive approach with its clients and its vast array of projects.

Since Metcalf’s inception in 1994, its mission has been to create a full-service commercial construction company with professionals that have integrity and skills to achieve objectives through an open, interactive culture that fosters a team approach and a thorough understanding of clients’ needs. The Metcalf team believes in developing relationships to deliver the optimum combination of cost, quality and timing while addressing specific project requirements. Its professionals hold decades of experience in all forms of construction to accomplish this. More information can be accessed at www.metcalfbuilders.com.

