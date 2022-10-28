Northern Nevada CCIM chapter honors new CCIM designees (sponsored)

The CCIM designation signifies expertise in the commercial real estate profession.

The Northern Nevada CCIM Chapter has recognized four individuals who recently earned the Certified Commercial Investment Member designation, the global standard for professional achievement, from the CCIM Institute. Headquartered in Chicago, CCIM Institute is one of the largest global commercial real estate networks.

The following Northern Nevada CCIM Chapter members earned the CCIM designation during the organization’s 2022 Annual Governance Meetings on October 12-16 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk:

Nick Knecht, Industrial Real Estate Broker, Dickson Commercial Group

Ale Moncada, Commercial Sales and Leasing Agent, NAI Alliance Carson City

Garrett Lepire, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Drysdale Properties

Frankie DiMartino, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Drysdale Properties

“For those who earn the CCIM designation, like this newest crop of designees, it is a career-defining moment,” says Leslie G. Callahan III, CCIM, 2022 global president of CCIM Institute. “CCIM designees have remained synonymous with the most advanced commercial real estate investment specialists anywhere for more than half a century with good reason. People rely on CCIMs to minimize risk, maximize ROI, and optimize the value of real estate.”

“The Northern Nevada CCIM Chapter is very proud of Nick, Ale, Garrett and Frankie,” said Tomi Jo Lynch, CCIM, President of Northern Nevada Chapter. “These four individuals have completed a rigorous curriculum of classes and completed a proven portfolio of commercial real estate transactions. It’s not an easy process, but they’ve succeeded and it’s a testament to their dedication to earning the CCIM Designation.”

To earn the CCIM designation, commercial real estate professionals must complete more than 160 hours of case-study-driven education covering topics such as interest-based negotiation, financial analysis, market analysis, user decision analysis, investment analysis, and ethics in commercial investment real estate. Candidates must also compile a portfolio demonstrating the depth of their commercial real estate experience and pass a comprehensive examination.

CCIM Institute is a global community of approximately 13,000 members, more than 50 chapters, and 30 countries that educates and connects the world’s leading experts in investment strategy, financial analysis, and market analysis.

About CCIM Institute

CCIM Institute created the language of global real estate investment. Our courses and worldwide community deploy commercial real estate investment methodologies and tools that speed the pathway between opportunity, a go/no-go decision, and success for an asset, taught by instructors who are themselves industry leaders. Today, the organization, through its 50-plus chapters, continues to innovate best practices and elevate the commercial real estate professional through its core designation program to earn the CCIM pin — real estate’s most coveted credential — and its topical education courses offered through the Ward Center for Real Estate Studies. In addition, membership in CCIM includes the industry’s best technology and operational platform, allowing entrepreneurial and mid-sized businesses to compete with the largest multinational providers. Today, almost 70 percent of designees hold the title of owner, partner, principal, or president, representing an exclusive worldwide referral network of approximately 13,000 members in 30 countries. Ultimately, CCIM represents a larger vision of the commercial real estate provider, leveraging investment analysis, opinions of value, and underwriting to become a leader in sourcing capital, building a cash-flow vehicle, and ultimately creating value. Information at www.ccim.com.

