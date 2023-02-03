KAHL relocates to iconic 470 E. Plumb building  (sponsored)

46.3 F
KAHL relocates to iconic 470 E. Plumb building

KAHL Commercial Interiors announces a move from the longtime Mill Street corner location to a new iconic location on 470 E. Plumb Lane. KAHL provides modern office furniture solutions to Northern Nevada & Tahoe area businesses going on 23 years.   

KAHL supports the architectural design and commercial real estate communities with office furniture planning and project management services. 

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

