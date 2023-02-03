KAHL relocates to iconic 470 E. Plumb building  (sponsored)

KAHL Commercial Interiors announces a move from the longtime Mill Street corner location to a new iconic location on 470 E. Plumb Lane. KAHL provides modern office furniture solutions to Northern Nevada & Tahoe area businesses going on 23 years.

KAHL supports the architectural design and commercial real estate communities with office furniture planning and project management services.

