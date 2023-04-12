Commercial real estate development and area growth plans to be addressed by regional Mayors (sponsored)

55.9 F
Commercial real estate development and area growth plans to be addressed by regional Mayors

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Mayors Lori Bagwell (Carson City), Ed Lawson (Sparks), Neil McIntyre (Fernley), Hilary Schieve (Reno). Images used with permission.

Breakfast Panel Discussion to be held April 25

The Certified Commercial Investment Members (CCIM) of Northern Nevada Chapter announces it will hold a panel discussion on April 25, 2023 in which four regional Mayors will provide updates on their respective cities in regards to commercial real estate development. 

Commercial real estate development is a major indicator of economic vitality in a region. Northern Nevada has experienced unprecedented growth and demand for retail, industrial and multi-family developments to support the demand from residents and businesses alike.

The four regional Mayors are set to address hot topics including Affordable Housing, Rezoning, Building Codes, Infrastructure Improvements (including sewer systems, transportation and schools), Homelessness and the Public Lands Management Act which would allow local governments the ability to sell, develop and ensure conservation and sustainability of previously federally owned land. They will also be casting the vision for their respective cities over the next five to 20 years and discussing initiatives in consideration of an impending recession.  

“It’s long been said that Northern Nevada is a micro-economy due to our unprecedented growth rates,” said Cindy Santilena, Northern Nevada CCIM President. “However, with that growth comes certain challenges especially concerning infrastructure and available land for development. Coupled with current economic conditions, it’s important for our regional leaders to have solid plans, programs and incentive plans in place to ensure sustainability. Commercial real estate is a litmus test of Northern Nevada cities’ economic health and that’s why we are honored to welcome our Mayors to visit with us and share critical information.” 

The Northern Nevada CCIM chapter has invited four local Mayors to discuss what their local governments are doing to support and cultivate real estate development and ultimately support overall economic development: 

  • Lori Bagwell, Carson City
  • Neal McIntyre, City of Fernley 
  • Ed Lawson, City of Sparks 
  • Hillary Schieve, City of Reno 

The general public and media are invited to attend this breakfast. For reservations, please visit www.NNevadaCCIM.com. The presentation will be held April 25, 2023 at 7:30a at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. Tickets for CCIM members are $40 and non-members are $50. 

About CCIM Institute 

CCIM Institute is a global community of 13,000 members, more than 50 chapters, and 30 countries that educates and connects the world’s leading experts in investment strategy, financial analysis, and market analysis. Our courses and worldwide community deploy commercial real estate investment methodologies and tools that speed the pathway between opportunity, a go/no-go decision and success for an asset, taught by instructors who are themselves industry leaders.

Today, the organization, through its 50 chapters, continues to innovate best practices and elevate the commercial real estate professional through its core designation program to earn the CCIM pin— real estate’s most coveted credential — and its topical education courses offered through the Ward Center for Real Estate Studies. In addition, membership in CCIM includes the industry’s best technology and operational platform, allowing entrepreneurial and mid-sized businesses to compete with the largest multinational providers. Almost 70 percent of designees hold the title of owner, partner, principal, or president, representing an exclusive worldwide referral network of 13,000 members in 30 countries. Ultimately, CCIM represents a larger vision of the commercial real estate provider, leveraging investment analysis, opinions of value, and underwriting to become a leader in sourcing capital, building a cash-flow vehicle, and ultimately creating value. Information at www.ccim.com.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

