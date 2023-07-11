86.2 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Sponsored

Metcalf Builders, Inc. signs lease for 12,606 square feet at 1900 South McCarran Boulevard (sponsored)

By: KPS3

Date:

Metcalf Builders, Inc. at McCarran Business Park. Image courtesy Dickson Commercial Group. Used with permission.

Carson City-based general contractor Metcalf Builders, Inc. is moving its headquarters to a brand new 12,606-square-foot facility at McCarran Business Park (MBP). Metcalf is also the general contractor for MBP, which is scheduled for delivery during the third quarter of 2023.

Metcalf specializes in commercial construction and construction management in both the public and private sectors. Primarily servicing the western region, Metcalf has built structures in cities from California to Connecticut. Since Metcalf’s inception in 1994, they have constructed projects for Fortune 500 companies and local community businesses comprising more than $2 billion in completed work.

“We are excited about relocating our headquarters to Reno, where we have had a presence for 30 years, and look forward to expanding our relationship with the developer and our client, Locus Development,” said Bryce Clutts, Metcalf’s president and CEO.

McCarran Business Park offers two 50,450-square-foot Class A Industrial Flex buildings. Centrally located in the Airport Submarket at the intersection of McCarran Boulevard and Mill Street, MBP provides convenient access to Interstate 80 and 580. With premium storefronts facing McCarran Boulevard, each tenant has excellent visibility, with over 35,000 daily passing vehicles. Each building has eight (12’X14’) grade-level motorized overhead doors and a 24’ clear height providing convenient access.  

Dickson Commercial Group’s Industrial Team, Joel Fountain, SIOR, Nick Knecht, CCIM, and Baker Krukow, CCIM, represented the landlord and developer, Locus Development Group.

Discover remaining available opportunities for your business at McCarran Business Park, with suites ranging from 6,250 – 50,450 square feet. Visit McCarranBusinessPark.com for more details.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

KPS3
KPS3http://kps3.com/
We're a marketing communications agency you'll love working with and we’ve been at it for more than 30 years. Whether it’s a website with the right tech stack, a campaign that gets a presidential nod, or a brand that changes the way higher ed works (or should we say, educates), we love what we do. This is a paid brand account on This Is Reno.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Atlas Landing has landed in Midtown

Food & Drink
When Whispering Vine closed its Midtown location, Atlas Landing didn’t waste any time moving in.

Sparks softball team heads to regional little league championship

News
A team of softball champs from Sparks is headed to San Bernardino, California later this month to compete in the Little League Softball West Region Tournament.

Retired Army Capt. Sam Brown mounts 2nd bid for US Senate in Nevada after losing GOP primary in 2022

Politics
Retired Army Capt. Sam Brown made his long-awaited U.S. Senate candidacy official on Monday, jumping into the race to take on Democratic incumbent Jacky Rosen.

Popular

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

News
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money?Whether...

SPCA ordered to pay $197,000 bond in lawsuit against Reno Iron Works

Courts & Crime
The SPCA of Northern Nevada on Friday was ordered by District Court Judge Kathleen Sirgurdson to cover the cost of a $197,000 bond in the nonprofit's legal dispute with Reno Iron Works.

Hundreds celebrate Juneteenth as a state holiday for the first time

Arts & Entertainment
Hundreds turned out to Idlewild Park on Sunday to celebrate Juneteenth. Unlike past celebrations, however, the event was held just after Juneteenth became an official state holiday.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC