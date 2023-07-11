Metcalf Builders, Inc. signs lease for 12,606 square feet at 1900 South McCarran Boulevard (sponsored)

Carson City-based general contractor Metcalf Builders, Inc. is moving its headquarters to a brand new 12,606-square-foot facility at McCarran Business Park (MBP). Metcalf is also the general contractor for MBP, which is scheduled for delivery during the third quarter of 2023.

Metcalf specializes in commercial construction and construction management in both the public and private sectors. Primarily servicing the western region, Metcalf has built structures in cities from California to Connecticut. Since Metcalf’s inception in 1994, they have constructed projects for Fortune 500 companies and local community businesses comprising more than $2 billion in completed work.

“We are excited about relocating our headquarters to Reno, where we have had a presence for 30 years, and look forward to expanding our relationship with the developer and our client, Locus Development,” said Bryce Clutts, Metcalf’s president and CEO.

McCarran Business Park offers two 50,450-square-foot Class A Industrial Flex buildings. Centrally located in the Airport Submarket at the intersection of McCarran Boulevard and Mill Street, MBP provides convenient access to Interstate 80 and 580. With premium storefronts facing McCarran Boulevard, each tenant has excellent visibility, with over 35,000 daily passing vehicles. Each building has eight (12’X14’) grade-level motorized overhead doors and a 24’ clear height providing convenient access.

Dickson Commercial Group’s Industrial Team, Joel Fountain, SIOR, Nick Knecht, CCIM, and Baker Krukow, CCIM, represented the landlord and developer, Locus Development Group.

Discover remaining available opportunities for your business at McCarran Business Park, with suites ranging from 6,250 – 50,450 square feet. Visit McCarranBusinessPark.com for more details.

