Basin Street Properties Broker of The Quarter Award -Tom Fennell (sponsored)

Basin Street Properties is pleased to announce Dickson Commercial Group (DCG) Principal and Managing Broker, Tom Fennell, SIOR, CCIM has been named our Broker of the Quarter for Q3 2023. This quarterly award, presented by Basin Street Properties, highlights the exceptional brokers we are fortunate to work with and their contributions to our industry, their communities, and Basin Street’s success. A $1,500 contribution to Tom’s foundation of choice, Nevada Bighorns Unlimited, accompanies the award.

Tom is a principal and managing broker of Dickson Commercial Group (DCG). After graduating from the University of Nevada with degrees in Finance and Accounting, Tom began his career in his native Reno with Dickson Commercial. In 2014, Tom along with partners Scott Shanks, Dominic Brunetti, and Harvey Fennell formed DCG, a full-service commercial real estate firm based in Reno, NV. With over 15 years’ experience in the Northern Nevada market, Tom has been able to achieve an in-depth knowledge of the local and regional markets.

Tom is a dual specialist (office and industrial) member of the Society of Office and Industrial Realtors (SIOR). Only 4% of the 3,600 SIORs globally hold the dual specialist designation. In addition to SIOR, Tom holds the CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member) designation, and is a member of NAIOP, the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN), and the Builders Association of Northern Nevada (BANN). Other industry accomplishments include One of CCIM’s 10 national ‘Rising Stars’, Nevada Business Magazine’s “Top Commercial Real Estate Brokers” and CoStar Power Broker. Tom’s career has spanned many exceptional clients including Wells Fargo Bank, Caesars Entertainment, Fennemore LP, McDonald Carano LP, Hamilton Company, Renown Health, and Aqua Metals.

Active in the Northern Nevada community, Tom currently serves as the President and is on the Board of Directors for Nevada Bighorns Unlimited (NBU), a Nevada wildlife conservation organization. “Born and raised in Northern Nevada, I’ve grown up enjoying the amazing outdoors and natural resources the region has to offer,” said Fennell. “Being involved with a nonprofit conservation organization like NBU has allowed me to work on protecting and enhancing natural resources in our state which goes hand-in-hand with helping the region grow and thrive through strategic and thoughtful commercial real estate development. In addition to his NBU contributions, Tom also sits on the advisory board for the University of Nevada College of Business.

“Basin Street’s Broker of The Quarter Award is intended to acknowledge and reward industry leaders and strong community members like Tom,” said Scott Stranzl, Chief Portfolio Officer for Basin Street Properties. “Tom is helping strategically lead Reno’s growth in commercial real estate while also actively participating and giving back to our community.”

“I’m grateful to receive the Broker of the Quarter recognition from Basin Street Properties.” Said Tom “They play a crucial role in our regional business environment and demonstrate a strong commitment to our community. We are all privileged to work and live in Northern Nevada, and companies like Basin Street are helping to foster the growth and elevation of our region. I’m also fortunate to collaborate with my outstanding partners, brokers, and team members at DCG, and I look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional service and solutions to my clients and to working alongside other Class A office leaders, such as Basin Street Properties.

Basin Street is fortunate to work with an outstanding group of brokers across our Sacramento, Reno, Petaluma, and Santa Rosa markets and we believe it is worthwhile to acknowledge those that go above and beyond for us, our industry, and their communities. Award selection considers industry contributions, community and charitable involvement and exceptional leasing efforts. Tom Fennell is a worthy recipient of the award. A contribution of $1,500 will be made to Nevada Bighorns Unlimited on Tom’s behalf.

