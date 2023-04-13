DCG industrial team announces Prism Realty’s ±143,640 SF planned North Valleys Industrial Center development (sponsored)

Dickson Commercial Group (DCG) is pleased to announce the development of North Valleys Industrial Center by Prism Realty Corporation, a ±143,640 square foot Class A industrial building located at 9630 North Virginia Street with planned delivery in Q2 2024.

The project will offer availability for a single full building user or can be demised to a minimum of ±45,000 square feet to accommodate tenants seeking mid-bay space. The building will feature up to two speculative offices of approximately 1,620 and 2,971 square feet, 25 dock door positions with 35,000# mechanical pit levelers at every other position, 2 grade level doors, 32′ clear height, 54’X50’ column spacing with 60′ speed bays, 2,200 amps 277/480 volt 3-phase power (expandable), ESFR fire suppression system, skylights, motion sensor LED lighting, and opportunity for a secure fenced truck court.

Located in the North Valleys submarket and neighboring the 4.1 million SF North Valleys Commerce Center industrial park, the project features excellent proximity to services, labor, amenities, and public transportation. Additionally, the North Virginia location offers easy freeway access to I-580 (1 mile) and is less than 10 minutes drive time to Interstate 80 (9 miles) and Central/Downtown Reno.

The project is currently being offered as a build-to-suit for tenants in need of specialized building improvements, such as food grade or specialized manufacturing, with expectation of breaking ground on a speculative basis by summer 2023. Plenium Builders will lead the charge as the general contractor on the project, with DCG’s Industrial Team, Joel Fountain, SIOR, Nick Knecht, CCIM, and Baker Krukow, who will be representing Prism Realty on all leasing activity.

Prism Realty is a privately held developer, property manager, and owner of commercial real estate assets primarily in California, Utah and Nevada. Prism has successfully acquired, developed and managed commercial properties for more than 20 years. Prism is distinguished for its investment and development expertise, including redevelopment of brownfield sites, and a continually expanding presence in industrial parks, self-storage facilities & land development projects.

