40.2 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Sponsored

DCG industrial team announces Prism Realty’s ±143,640 SF planned North Valleys Industrial Center development (sponsored)

By: KPS3

Date:

North Valleys Industrial Center. Image courtesy of Dickson Commercial Group. Used with permission

Dickson Commercial Group (DCG) is pleased to announce the development of North Valleys Industrial Center by Prism Realty Corporation, a ±143,640 square foot Class A industrial building located at 9630 North Virginia Street with planned delivery in Q2 2024.

The project will offer availability for a single full building user or can be demised to a minimum of ±45,000 square feet to accommodate tenants seeking mid-bay space. The building will feature up to two speculative offices of approximately 1,620 and 2,971 square feet, 25 dock door positions with 35,000# mechanical pit levelers at every other position, 2 grade level doors, 32′ clear height, 54’X50’ column spacing with 60′ speed bays, 2,200 amps 277/480 volt 3-phase power (expandable), ESFR fire suppression system, skylights, motion sensor LED lighting, and opportunity for a secure fenced truck court.

Located in the North Valleys submarket and neighboring the 4.1 million SF North Valleys Commerce Center industrial park, the project features excellent proximity to services, labor, amenities, and public transportation. Additionally, the North Virginia location offers easy freeway access to I-580 (1 mile) and is less than 10 minutes drive time to Interstate 80 (9 miles) and Central/Downtown Reno.

The project is currently being offered as a build-to-suit for tenants in need of specialized building improvements, such as food grade or specialized manufacturing, with expectation of breaking ground on a speculative basis by summer 2023. Plenium Builders will lead the charge as the general contractor on the project, with DCG’s Industrial Team, Joel Fountain, SIOR, Nick Knecht, CCIM, and Baker Krukow, who will be representing Prism Realty on all leasing activity.

Prism Realty is a privately held developer, property manager, and owner of commercial real estate assets primarily in California, Utah and Nevada. Prism has successfully acquired, developed and managed commercial properties for more than 20 years. Prism is distinguished for its investment and development expertise, including redevelopment of brownfield sites, and a continually expanding presence in industrial parks, self-storage facilities & land development projects.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
KPS3
KPS3http://kps3.com/
We're a marketing communications agency you'll love working with and we’ve been at it for more than 30 years. Whether it’s a website with the right tech stack, a campaign that gets a presidential nod, or a brand that changes the way higher ed works (or should we say, educates), we love what we do. This is a paid brand account on This Is Reno.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

County nixes Ormat’s plans for drilling wells for geothermal project near Gerlach

Government 0
A 3 to 2 vote on Tuesday by the Washoe Board of County Commissioners approved an appeal that now prevents Ormat Technologies from drilling test wells for a possible geothermal project near Gerlach.

Address rent now or homelessness later, lawmakers told

Business 0
Nevada lawmakers are mulling multiple ways to address the high costs of rent, whether through direct state action or by enabling counties to implement rent stabilization on their own.

Public commenter removed from school board meeting following discussion of ‘restorative practices’

Education 0
The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved the purchase of a “Restorative Practices for Educators” training. The agenda item led to the removal of a public commenter who didn't like the training -- and started screaming about it.

Popular

Public commenter removed from school board meeting following discussion of ‘restorative practices’

Education 0
The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved the purchase of a “Restorative Practices for Educators” training. The agenda item led to the removal of a public commenter who didn't like the training -- and started screaming about it.

Downvoted items on Cares Campus, election issues reappear on Washoe County commission agenda

Government 0
The Washoe Board of County Commissioners tomorrow will revisit major spending for Nevada Cares Campus improvements and review of election processes.

Wine by the Garage: Mo’s By The River

Food & Drink 0
Mo's By The River is a garage-coverted wine bar on Jones Street, open seasonally.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC