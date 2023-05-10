Baker Krukow of Dickson Commercial Group earns CCIM designation (sponsored)

Dickson Commercial Group (DCG) congratulates Baker Krukow, senior advisor, industrial, for obtaining his Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation.

The CCIM designation is awarded upon successful completion of an advanced education curriculum, presentation of an extensive portfolio of qualifying industry experience, and passing the Institute’s Comprehensive Examination. The curriculum addresses the cornerstones of commercial investment real estate, including financial analysis, market analysis, user decision analysis, investment analysis, and negotiation.

Since 1967, more than 20,000 professionals have completed the CCIM core designation program. Today, fewer than 10% of commercial real estate investors and advisers currently wear the CCIM pin, making them the go-to experts in their respective markets. The Chicago-based CCIM Institute is an affiliate of the National Association of Realtors® and is the governing body of the largest commercial real estate network in the world.

“Earning the CCIM designation has been a very rewarding experience,” said Krukow. “All the hard work and commitment required to obtain the pin is something I’m very proud of, and I’m eager to utilize what I’ve learned to benefit both our team and our clients.”

After a 10-year career in electrical distribution and sales, Krukow joined DCG’s industrial team in 2017, focusing on the sales and leasing of industrial properties. Krukow has since been elevated to a senior advisory position for the industrial team and is a two-time CCIM BANN Industrial forecast presenter.

“We are proud of Baker and his commitment to obtaining this designation,” said Tom Fennell, SIOR, CCIM and principal at DCG. “He has worked hard to earn the CCIM designation, which will continue to enhance his expertise in the northern Nevada industrial market. Continued education is vital to our company, and CCIM designees have a proven track record of professionalism and competence that sets them apart from their peers. We are thrilled to announce that Baker is now the 6th CCIM at DCG.”

With this designation, Baker has proven his commitment to providing exceptional service to his clients and advancing his career in the commercial real estate industry.

