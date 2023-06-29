70.7 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Sponsored

Dickson Commercial Group Industrial Team represents Locus Development Group in 18,847 SF lease (sponsored)

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Dickson Commercial Group Industrial Team Represents Locus Development Group in 18,847 SF Lease

Dickson Commercial Group’s Industrial Team, Joel Fountain, SIOR, Nick Knecht, CCIM, and Baker Krukow, CCIM, represented the landlord and developer, Locus Development Group, in leasing 18,847 square feet at 1900 South McCarran Boulevard.

Currently, under construction with an estimated Q3 2023 delivery, McCarran Business Park (MBP) offers two 50,450-square-foot Class A Industrial Flex buildings. National electrical contractor Helix Electric (represented by Drakulich Commercial Partners) will occupy 18,847 square feet at 1900 South McCarran Boulevard.

Centrally located in the Airport Submarket at the signalized intersection of McCarran Boulevard and Mill Street, MBP provides convenient access to Interstate 80 and 580. With premium storefronts facing McCarran Boulevard, all tenants have excellent visibility, with over 35,000 daily passing vehicles. Each building has eight (12’X14’) grade-level motorized overhead doors and a 24’ clear height providing convenient access.


Helix Electric of Nevada is the largest non-union electrical in the state, specializing in design-build and highly complex electrical projects. Helix Electric of Nevada has two offices in Nevada, Las Vegas and Reno, and an office in Salt Lake City, Utah, led by President Victor Fuchs.

Discover the remaining available opportunities for your business at McCarran Business Park, with suites ranging from 6,250 – 50,450 square feet. Visit McCarranBusinessPark.com for more details.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Lithium Nevada sues Thacker Pass opponents, alleging trespass, vandalism and threats 

Courts & Crime
Thacker Pass opponents were sued in late May by Lithium Nevada. The company alleges protesters were vandalizing and stealing equipment.

Sullivan sentenced in 1970’s cold-case murder the DA declined to prosecute

Courts & Crime
Charles Sullivan, 78, was sentenced yesterday to 15 years in prison by Washoe County Second Judicial District Court Judge Connie Steinheimer.

School district approves budget, bond, new projects

Education
The Washoe County School District Board on Tuesday approved budget items including nearly $100 million in repairs and new equipment.

Popular

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

News
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money?Whether...

Another kind of drink flight: Coffee tastings land in Reno

Business
Rising for the People Coffee, which operates out of Haven on Earth Bakery & Deli on Double R Boulevard, is serving a delectable line-up of specialty coffees, and you can create your own flight from the menu.

Hundreds celebrate Juneteenth as a state holiday for the first time

Arts & Entertainment
Hundreds turned out to Idlewild Park on Sunday to celebrate Juneteenth. Unlike past celebrations, however, the event was held just after Juneteenth became an official state holiday.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC