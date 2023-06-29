Dickson Commercial Group Industrial Team represents Locus Development Group in 18,847 SF lease (sponsored)

Dickson Commercial Group’s Industrial Team, Joel Fountain, SIOR, Nick Knecht, CCIM, and Baker Krukow, CCIM, represented the landlord and developer, Locus Development Group, in leasing 18,847 square feet at 1900 South McCarran Boulevard.

Currently, under construction with an estimated Q3 2023 delivery, McCarran Business Park (MBP) offers two 50,450-square-foot Class A Industrial Flex buildings. National electrical contractor Helix Electric (represented by Drakulich Commercial Partners) will occupy 18,847 square feet at 1900 South McCarran Boulevard.

Centrally located in the Airport Submarket at the signalized intersection of McCarran Boulevard and Mill Street, MBP provides convenient access to Interstate 80 and 580. With premium storefronts facing McCarran Boulevard, all tenants have excellent visibility, with over 35,000 daily passing vehicles. Each building has eight (12’X14’) grade-level motorized overhead doors and a 24’ clear height providing convenient access.



Helix Electric of Nevada is the largest non-union electrical in the state, specializing in design-build and highly complex electrical projects. Helix Electric of Nevada has two offices in Nevada, Las Vegas and Reno, and an office in Salt Lake City, Utah, led by President Victor Fuchs.

Discover the remaining available opportunities for your business at McCarran Business Park, with suites ranging from 6,250 – 50,450 square feet. Visit McCarranBusinessPark.com for more details.

