Dickson Commercial Group announces the promotion of Patrick Riggs to Vice President (sponsored)

Dickson Commercial Group (DCG) would like to congratulate office broker Patrick Riggs for recently becoming vice president within DCG. The promotion is a result of the combination of recent transactional production and tenure in the commercial real estate market.

“Patrick made an immediate impact in the market through the utilization of his sound financial skill set and work ethic,” said Dominic Brunetti, principal at DCG. “He put forth maximum effort in one of the most crucial items in early-stage brokerage, learning the market; building types, owners, tenants, and trends. He studies the market to the benefit of his clients which has propelled his career.”

Riggs, a born and raised northern Nevadan, attended the University of Nevada and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management. Prior to joining DCG, Patrick worked in the financial services industry helping others with their investment and retirement planning needs. In his tenure in the financial services industry, he obtained his Nevada life Insurance license and passed his Series 65 examination to become a Nevada licensed investment advisor.

In 2016, Riggs decided to take his passion for real estate into commercial real estate with DCG. At DCG, he focuses on investment sales and office property sales and leasing. He has the pleasure of working with and alongside some of the largest office property owners and investors in the northern Nevada market.

