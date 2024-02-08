DCG welcomes Gerrit Hillebrand (sponsored)

29.9 F
Dickson Commercial Group (DCG) is pleased to announce that Gerrit Hillebrand, CCIM, has joined the firm. Hillebrand will focus primarily on multifamily investment properties after ending his previous role as senior vice president at Reno’s Kidder Mathews location for the past year.

“We’re excited to have Gerrit join our brokerage team at DCG,” said Scott Shanks, SIOR, DCG principal. “Before he joined DCG, our firm had great experience working with Gerrit on transactions. We’re looking forward to having his experience in multifamily, and we feel he’s an excellent choice to help lead that component of the company moving forward.” 

Hillebrand provides a depth of knowledge across multiple asset classes, including multifamily, land, and residential investments. His 20 years in the business have brought successful and equitable transactions for his clients amidst rising and falling market conditions. At his previous companies, Kidder Mathews and Colliers International, Hillebrand was among local industry leaders in the acquisition and repositioning of both distressed and performing assets. Hillebrand was responsible for building rental portfolios for several hedge funds and private equity firms through various procurement strategies.

“When looking for a brokerage to join, Dickson Commercial Group stood out as a company with a robust platform that offers advisory and brokerage services, as well as property management across all product types. These elements were important to me so that I can deliver meaningful service to my clients and the community. I’m thrilled to join the company and look forward to growing our footprint in the market.”

As the grandson of a builder and fifth-generation real estate agent, Hillebrand has spent the last decade specializing in procuring off-market opportunities for developers and investors. He thrives on the pursuit of significant development projects and the creation of opportunity that is often overlooked. With a passion for the transformation process, Hillebrand has a unique ability to visualize the potential of raw land and structures of all conditions.

Hillebrand studied communications and Spanish at Arizona State University and business and corporate communications at Auburn University. 

