Dream a little dream taco

I’m not sure when it happened, but over the last few years, Reno Town Mall has morphed into an international foodie destination, selling everything from Detroit-style pizza to German pretzels and bratwurst. Dream Tacos & Cantina is among the foodie havens, a vibrant and fun Mexican hotspot serving more than just tacos.

Street style tacos. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.

You may ask: Does Reno need another taco joint? But when the food is this good, there’s never too many. Plus, despite the name, it isn’t all tacos here. Dream Tacos also serves birria dishes, burritos and even breakfast.

Stepping inside, I was immediately transported to a quaint little taco shop south of the border. The tables and décor are bright and welcoming, plus a small patio offers seating for warm weather days.

The focus, of course, however, is the food. And because it’s in the name, I started with those bold tacos. Street style is perhaps the most popular style, but there are also crispy tacos, birria tacos, and dream tacos that are similar to street tacos but are larger.

The flavor packed into those itty bitty street tacos is impressive, so much so that I prefer a dream taco to satisfy my cravings. The classics are here—carne asada, pork carnitas, shrimp and pollo. But you can also eat outside the box, savoring lengua (tongue), chile colorado or chicken mole. My favorite? A decadent and flavor-packed al pastor taco that tastes surprisingly light and fresh, thanks to the heavy dose of greens and fresh radish slices packed into a homemade corn tortilla.

While the tacos may be piled with enough vegetables to feel guilt-free, the dream burritos are a different story. Equally delicious, the burritos are hearty and warm, filled with melted cheese and refried beans. There’s also onion, rice and cilantro stuffed inside and a mild house chipotle dressing that doesn’t have any fire or kick but offers a nice flavor. There’s also a breakfast burrito option for early mornings—Dream Tacos does open at 7 a.m., after all. Quesabirria tacos. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.

In addition to the dream tacos and burritos, there’s a selection of entrees, including everything from a red cheese enchilada to chile relleno. And the birria options include tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos and even ramen for an interesting take on the favorite. Birria dishes come with a side of consommé for dipping, a flavorful clear soup traditionally used for the dish.

While many Mexican restaurants serve beef birria—and Dream Tacos does have an option for a beef birria plate—traditionally, birria refers to goat meat, but that shouldn’t scare anyone away. If you’ve ever had birria in Mexico, this is bound to taste similar.

Starting and ending the meal can be done in an indulgent fashion. One could begin with chips and salsa—the accompanying salsa offers a bit of heat on the tongue but isn’t overwhelming—or get creative with a taco plate to share, tostada or grilled asada potatoes. You can up the ante a bit on the chips and salsa by choosing a bean dip or dream dip for those crispy, homemade tortilla chips.

For dessert, Lily’s flan is on the menu.

https://dream-tacos-cantina.business.site/

180 West Peckham Lane #1110, Reno, NV 89502