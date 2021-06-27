Travel to Germany without leaving Reno

Prost offers German cuisine with a traditional biergarten experience

Itching to travel to Europe again? While it looks like overseas vacationing is likely in our near futures, we don’t have to wait to get a taste of Germany right here in Reno. One of a couple German eateries that popped up recently, Prost Biergarten serves German cuisine in an authentic biergarten, complete with a lineup of German beers.

Located in the Reno Town Mall, Prost Biergarten shares a front patio with Dream Tacos & Cantina and the coming-soon R Town Pizza. This makes it easy to have a German beer with food from any of the three restaurants, including Prost’s very own line-up.

The menu here is short and sweet—and delicious. The food promises to be just as authentic and traditional as the experience. Choose between giant pretzels, a collection of wursts, tater tots and a schnitzel sandwich. Each menu item can be served with your choice of beer cheese, bacon jam and pickles (or all three, $1 each).

The signature bratwursts are prepared on a locally baked bun, loaded with toppings of your choice. Many come with sauerkraut and mustard (stone ground or sweet), signature toppings for German fare.

The Prost frank offers up a wurst topped with Monterey jack cheese, bacon jam and beer cheese. The bread is soft and melts in your mouth while the wurst is crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside.

Perhaps the menu’s most popular item (oh yes, we asked) is the smoked brat stuffed with caramelized onion. This perfectly prepared bratwurst gives off smoky flavors that mix well with the bite of the onion. Everything is stuffed inside of the brat’s simple casing and is served best when loaded with all of the toppings. It’s set inside the same soft roll (gluten-free available upon request) and served on a wooden cutting platter for expert presentation.

The schnitzel sandwich—though we didn’t try it—is the menu’s other most popular dish.

The last item sampled from the menu was the garlic, truffle salt and parmesan tater tots. These tots are not short on flavor—a theme of the menu—with garlic permeating every bite.

The Details 180 W. Peckham Ln #1070

Reno, NV 89502

775-409-4142

Tuesday – Sunday 12 – 9 p.m.

Check online for hours; they’ll open early at times for broadcasts of Germany soccer matches. Website

Overall, every menu item stays true to the savory tastes you’d expect from any German cuisine, prepared with ample worldly spices and hearty portions of meat, served with buttery rolls and rich, creamy sauces, all best washed down with a local (to Germany) beer.

Regardless of what you order—beer, cocktails, soda, water—drinks are served in beer steins, which add to the experience. While the food is delicious, this is certainly also a stop for drinks, with a full bar and many tables inside.

Cocktails include Prost’s rendition of many of the classics—mule, French 75, Aperol spritz. There are also some signatures you won’t want to miss, like the Thomas Muller (spiced rum, ginger beer, whiskey, mint and lime) similar to a dark and stormy.

Get your fill of something local with the Blaumond, made with High Mark Distillery’s Blueberry Cobbler Moonshine, whiskey and lemon juice.

Prost is a place to come for a quick lunch, a long afternoon or just a beer with friends on the weekend or after work. The atmosphere provides for just about any requirement and offers something not many restaurants do with its shared biergarten and laissez-faire rules between restaurants.