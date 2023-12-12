Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce announces last call for the 2024 Ambassador Program (sponsored)

The Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting applications for its Ambassador Program until December 20, 2024. This program, sponsored by Meadows Bank, plays a vital role in fostering community connections and supporting Chamber members and partners.

“Meadows Bank is extremely proud of our involvement with the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Program. Our participation in the Chamber gives us the opportunity to support our community and local businesses by helping sponsor and attend its great events and networking meetings,” says Mike Hix, the Northern Nevada Regional President of Meadows Bank.

Requirements for being an ambassador include:

REPRESENTATION: To expand the Chamber Ambassador program to new organizations and representatives, the number of Ambassadors from a single organization is one (1) per calendar year.

RIBBON CUTTINGS: Every Chamber Ambassador is encouraged to attend at least two (2) Chamber ribbon cuttings per month as part of their annual commitment.

SOCIAL MEDIA: Every Chamber Ambassador are encouraged to post about the Chamber two (2) times per month on social media channels.

MONTHLY MEETINGS: Each Chamber Ambassador is requested to attend eight (8) regular meetings per year. Regular meetings are held on the first Wednesday of each month from January through November (10 total) at 4:00 pm at the Chamber office.

ANNUAL APPRECIATION EVENT: The Chamber will host a Chamber Ambassador Appreciation Reception in November to thank the ambassadors for a job well done.

If you’re ready to commit, please complete and submit this form by December 20, 2024 https://forms.gle/d7exykw5zacJLzg59

For questions about the Chamber Ambassador program, reach out to Brian Bosma, VP of Partners and Programs, at: [email protected]

