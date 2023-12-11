Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce announces 2024 Leadership Program (sponsored)

The Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce applications for its 2024 Leadership Program are open until January 2, 2023. For nearly four decades, the Chamber has been dedicated to providing local professionals with a comprehensive understanding of the critical issues, challenges, and opportunities that shape our community.

The Leadership Program covers a wide range of topics, including infrastructure, economic development, transportation, health and wellness, education, arts and culture, social services, civics, criminal justice, and public safety.

This year, the Leadership Program is sponsored by Farm Bureau Bank, a steadfast supporter of the Reno and Sparks communities. Christie Asis, Nevada Market Manager of Farm Bureau Bank and a past graduate of the Leadership Program, shared her enthusiasm: “Farm Bureau Bank is proud to sponsor the Leadership Program this year as we continue to serve and support our Reno and Sparks communities, businesses, and leaders. Being a graduate of the Leadership Program myself, I can speak to the benefits of this program, sponsored by our local Chamber, and look forward to supporting these leaders as they develop and contribute to our economic growth.”

The Leadership Program is open for enrollment, with sign-ups ending on January 2, 2024. The first class is scheduled on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at the Chamber office located at 4065 S. Virginia Street at 9:00 am.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must be employed by a business or organization that holds a current membership in good standing with the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce.

A commitment from both the applicant and their supervisor to attend all scheduled classes, which are held on the second Wednesday of each month from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, with a one-hour break and lunch provided.

Applicants must be age 23 or older by the start of classes.

Applications must be submitted online no later than 5:00 pm on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Each application must be accompanied by a supervisor’s letter of recommendation.

Selection Process:

Applications will be reviewed for thoroughness and content.

Efforts will be made to select no more than twenty-two (22) participants, ensuring diversity of professions, gender, position level, and industries.

Selected participants will be notified by email no later than January 15, 2024.

Tuition:

Tuition for the Leadership Program is $1,500.00, which covers the cost of morning and afternoon snacks, lunch, program materials, site visitations, bus transportation, graduation ceremony with guests, and a graduation plaque.

Full payment is due by February 1, 2024, no later than 5:00 pm, either by credit card or check made payable to the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce.

In order to successfully graduate from the Reno + Sparks Leadership Program, participants must attend all scheduled sessions, with no make-up options available. The 2024 class will engage in a “civics project” determined by class participants. The Graduation Ceremony will take place at 3:00 pm on the final day of class, Wednesday, June 12, 2024, with each participant allowed to invite up to three (3) guests to attend the celebratory event.

For more information about the Reno + Sparks Leadership Program and to apply, please visit: https://shorturl.at/zDJNR.

