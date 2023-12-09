Photos: ‘Die Difficult’ spoofs ‘Die Hard’ at Good Luck Macbeth

Photos by Bob Conrad

Whether you’re of the belief that “Die Hard” is or is not a Christmas movie, there’s no question that the original production of “Die Difficult” at Good Luck Macbeth is a Christmas show. There’s been a series of classic movies being spoofed by GLM, with “Jurassic Park” and “Jaws” being earlier targets.

This holiday season, our local talents have turned a suspenseful thriller into a laugh-out-loud show. The play begins with a grandfather reading a classic Christmas tale to his grandson. That tale is one we’re familiar with, following John McClane as he is forced to unexpectedly save the employees of Nakatomi Tower by terrorists.

Hilarious moments happen all throughout, but my personal favorites were when a last-minute change to the story needed to happen to keep the book appropriate for the grandson.

A few jokes are sprinkled in that depend on you having seen the other spoof plays in the past. If you have seen these plays, then you feel you’re in on the world’s greatest inside joke. If you haven’t, then you’ll probably still find something to chuckle about and can catch on pretty quickly to the reference.

This writing stands out to me more in this spoof than the others because the humor is more reliant on plot moments introduced earlier that come back up in the most unexpected and satisfying ways. The stage setting is scrappy, but the actors lean into it and create hilarious moments for the audience.

This show is not one to be missed this holiday season. You’ll be shouting “Yippee Ki-Yay, Mother F***er!” by the end.

Details

Web: https://www.goodluckmacbeth.org/

Directed by: Bill Ware

Evening Show Dates: 12/9, 12/14, 12/15, 12/16, 12/21, 12/22, 12/23 @ 7:30 PM

Matinee Show Dates: 12/3, 12/10, 12/17 @ 2:00 PM

Tickets