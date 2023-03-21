Good Luck MacBeth’s ‘Keely and Du’ puts on powerful performance while tackling controversial subjects

By Taylor Parker
Good Luck MacBeth’s latest production “Keely and Du” delves into serious subjects, including abortion, extreme religious views, rape and kidnapping.
The play revolves around the story of Keely, a young pregnant woman who is kidnapped by an anti-abortion group and held hostage in a remote location.
The group, led by former registered nurse Du, is determined to prevent Keely from having an abortion, even if it means imprisoning her against her will. Over time, Keely grows more restless and aggravated but starts to confide in Du. The two share intimate details about the similarities and differences in their lives and they quickly form an unconventional bond.
The play explores the topic of personal freedom and individual choice for women, which is especially pressing in today’s political climate. It encourages the audience to consider each side of the issue and determine where the lines need to be drawn, recognizing the nuances and complexities of every situation. The play does not present the situation as black and white, but rather as having many gray areas.
Both Keely and Du are depicted as sympathetic characters with valid arguments, highlighting the difficulty of reconciling opposing viewpoints on such a polarizing topic.
The audience is left to ponder the complex issues of abortion, individual freedom and personal responsibility and consider their own beliefs and attitudes toward these issues.
“Keely and Du” is a thought-provoking and emotionally charged production that explores deeper topics facing our country today. Good Luck MacBeth delivers a powerful performance that encourages the audience to reflect on the complex matters raised by the play.
The play runs through March 25.
Details
Written By Jane Martin
Directed By Sandra Brunell Neace
Cast and Crew
- Keely : Paige Tatem
- Du : Kathy Welch
- Walter : Adam Neace
- Cole : Jayton Newbury
- Guard : Evelyn Mejia Ronquillo
- Orderly #1 : Max Hambright
- Orderly #2 : Keana Hamilton
- Stage Manager : Alexis Pedote
- Intimacy Coordinator : Thomas Rao
- Costume Director : Lyndsey Langsdale
- Lighting/Sound Design : Derek Nance
- Scenic Design : Joe Atack
- Dramaturg : Yassi Jahanmir
- Props : Bret Rood
- Board Operator : Ian Hyde
- Board Operator : Rebecca Perez
Dates
Show dates: March 23, 24, 25 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets
Regular: $28 per person
Military/Senior/Student: $23 per person
VIP Champagne Table: $38 per person
Website: https://www.goodluckmacbeth.org/