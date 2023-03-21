Good Luck MacBeth’s ‘Keely and Du’ puts on powerful performance while tackling controversial subjects

By Taylor Parker

Good Luck MacBeth’s latest production “Keely and Du” delves into serious subjects, including abortion, extreme religious views, rape and kidnapping.

The play revolves around the story of Keely, a young pregnant woman who is kidnapped by an anti-abortion group and held hostage in a remote location.

The group, led by former registered nurse Du, is determined to prevent Keely from having an abortion, even if it means imprisoning her against her will. Over time, Keely grows more restless and aggravated but starts to confide in Du. The two share intimate details about the similarities and differences in their lives and they quickly form an unconventional bond.

The play explores the topic of personal freedom and individual choice for women, which is especially pressing in today’s political climate. It encourages the audience to consider each side of the issue and determine where the lines need to be drawn, recognizing the nuances and complexities of every situation. The play does not present the situation as black and white, but rather as having many gray areas.

Both Keely and Du are depicted as sympathetic characters with valid arguments, highlighting the difficulty of reconciling opposing viewpoints on such a polarizing topic.

The audience is left to ponder the complex issues of abortion, individual freedom and personal responsibility and consider their own beliefs and attitudes toward these issues.

“Keely and Du” is a thought-provoking and emotionally charged production that explores deeper topics facing our country today. Good Luck MacBeth delivers a powerful performance that encourages the audience to reflect on the complex matters raised by the play.

The play runs through March 25.

Details

Written By Jane Martin

Directed By Sandra Brunell Neace

Cast and Crew

Keely : Paige Tatem

Du : Kathy Welch

Walter : Adam Neace

Cole : Jayton Newbury

Guard : Evelyn Mejia Ronquillo

Orderly #1 : Max Hambright

Orderly #2 : Keana Hamilton

Stage Manager : Alexis Pedote

Intimacy Coordinator : Thomas Rao

Costume Director : Lyndsey Langsdale

Lighting/Sound Design : Derek Nance

Scenic Design : Joe Atack

Dramaturg : Yassi Jahanmir

Props : Bret Rood

Board Operator : Ian Hyde

Board Operator : Rebecca Perez

Dates

Show dates: March 23, 24, 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets

Regular: $28 per person

Military/Senior/Student: $23 per person

VIP Champagne Table: $38 per person

Website: https://www.goodluckmacbeth.org/