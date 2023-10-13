Artown encore series presents: Piaf! The Show – A tribute to the legendary Edith Piaf (sponsored)

Artown is thrilled to announce the return of the Artown Encore Series, featuring the internationally acclaimed production, “Piaf! The Show” on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at the Eldorado Showroom inside the Eldorado Reno Hotel & Casino. With more than 400 performances across 50 countries and a million tickets sold, “Piaf! The Show” has become a global sensation, earning its place as the biggest French success story since 2015.

Conceived and directed by the visionary Gil Marsalla, “Piaf The Show” has received the unanimous acclaim of Edith Piaf’s closest confidants, including Ginou Richer, Edith Piaf’s private secretary, and Germaine Ricord, her dear friend. Charles Dumont and Charles Aznavour, two luminaries of French music, have declared it as “the most beautiful tribute ever produced on Edith Piaf’s career.”

“We are delighted to bring ‘Piaf! The Show’ to our northern Nevada community as part of the Artown Encore Series,” said Beth Macmillan, executive director of Artown. “This production pays a beautiful homage to the legendary Edith Piaf and her timeless music. It’s a testament to the power of the arts to transcend boundaries and bring people together through the universal language of music. Immerse yourself in the legendary story of Edith Piaf in this exceptional tribute.”

This captivating performance unfolds in two parts, each lasting 45 minutes, narrating the remarkable journey of the iconic singer Edith Piaf. It does so through her unforgettable songs, led by internationally-acclaimed Nathalie Lermitte, brought to life with an original stage design and never-before-seen images of Edith Piaf.

Tickets for this extraordinary event are available now through Ticketmaster and range from $47-$66 (plus fees and taxes). Be a part of this unforgettable evening that pays homage to the iconic Edith Piaf.

For more information and ticket inquiries, please visit the Artown website at artown.org/PIAF

